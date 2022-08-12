Uttarakhand government partners with ConveGenius to set up Vidya Samiksha Kendra

India’s leading social enterprise has partnered with the Government of Uttarakhand to set up a VSK in the next 6 months to understand the educational impact of various interventions and how different academic and administrative factors contribute to student learning outcome improvement at scale, After the honorable Prime Minister’s recommendation to establish Vidhya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) across India. The promise of a Naya Bharat rests on how fast and systematically our teachers and administrators leverage technology collectively.

The VSK toolkit developed by ConveGenius includes multiple conversational AI chatbots on the SwiftChat platform that would enable students for personalized learning, teachers for remedial teaching, and administrators for data-driven decision-making. All data collected and analyzed through chatbots will belong to the government and comply with national policies like NDEAR. Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) would also have district-level, block-level, and school-level dashboards showcasing the impact and learnings from the VSK toolkit implementation. The teachers would also leverage this feedback to teach at the right level and nudge their students for recovery in areas they struggle with.

Commenting on the partnership, Uttarakhand Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said – “We are constantly striving to make the education system strong and effective in the state. It is our endeavor to make the education system more reliable and job-oriented by using innovation and modern technology in education. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Government of Uttarakhand has entered into a contract with ConveGenius to set up ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ (VSK) in the state. Through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, along with assessing the learning ability of the students, the academic and administrative activities of the schools will be closely monitored. As a result, a radical change will be possible in the state’s school education system. Uttarakhand will be the third state in the country after Gujarat and Goa where Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), equipped with modern technology in school education, will be established.”

Shashank Pandey, Co-Founder & President, ConveGenius, said – “The Department of Education, in association with ConveGenius, is already running the Parakh program in the state for tech-enabled assessment of student progress and misconceptions. This new partnership for setting up Vidya Samiksha Kendra is a holistic initiative in the same direction for integrated monitoring and data-based decision-making at all hierarchical levels. We see this model positively influencing Uttarakhand’s vision to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and Nipun Bharat Mission.”