LTIMindtree launches Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS

LTIMindtree announces the launch of Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS. Following the success of RELY – a comprehensive suite of assurance and compliance services platform for enterprise applications, this new offering sets a new standard for Oracle SaaS testing.

LTIMindtree’s Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS on the RELY platform was created to resolve various challenges that the Oracle Cloud testing and validation pose. Some of the common challenges faced by the testing teams are the manual and time-consuming nature of the testing processes leaving relatively lesser time for analysing and deploying updates. The teams currently work with outdated test scripts that cause accuracy concerns during test result reconciliations. They also face frequent system integration failures, security and compliance issues that limit the SME’s bandwidth, and requires frequent independent third-party testing to ensure optimal performance.

The RELY platform is equipped with a powerful set of features to resolve the challenges of the existing testing processes, like the out-of-the-box tests, interactive dashboards for real-time visibility, seamless support for all Oracle versions, end-to-end automation, tighter audit control, and 5X faster testing.

“Oracle Cloud testing and validation is a critical activity in the overall cloud deployment process, but it often becomes tedious and time consuming with suboptimal outcomes,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree. “The complexity of the deployment of IT systems & architectures with inadequate testing and process can hinder and delay the realization of full business benefits for the organizations. With our experience with Oracle Cloud, and our state-of-the-art platform ‘RELY’, we are in a superior position to help customers embark on their Oracle Cloud transformation journey reliably and effectively.”

RELY was created by LTIMindtree, powered by Tricentis, to further strengthen the enterprise application’s test automation services for SAP, Oracle, and other service lines. LTIMindtree aims at empowering clients across industries to navigate the challenges of the dynamic global business landscape and meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible products.