Microsoft appoints Navtez Bal as Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India

Microsoft announced the appointment of Navtez Bal as the new Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India. In this role, Navtez will lead and expand Microsoft’s public sector business in India, with a focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across public sector organizations, empowering them to serve citizens better.

With over two decades of industry experience, Navtez has played a pivotal role in defining and executing performance transformation roadmaps for various industries, including Oil & Gas, Power, Metals & Mining and the Automotive industry, across several geographies. He has extensive experience in strategy development, business building, operational transformation, and organization redesign.

Prior to Microsoft India, Navtez was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the restructuring and transformation services and operations service line in India. Navtez holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

Navtez will bring his in-depth sectoral knowledge to steer Microsoft’s public sector business in India. Microsoft is deeply invested in the digital transformation of the government eco-system in India and has been working closely with central and state governments across the country to deliver critical digital skills and technology to accelerate their digital success.

Navtez takes over from Manish Prakash, who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia.

