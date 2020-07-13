Murugesan R joins hands with 3C3 as a Promoter, assumes office as MD

Read Article

Indian structured cabling manufacturers, 3C3 has announced that industry veteran Murugesan R have joined them as a new Board member and Promoter, to fuel the growth of the company. He is a key stakeholder and assumed office as the Managing Director.

Murugesan R comes with over 30 years of experience, working with well known large multinationals for their India & SAARC Regions. He worked with structured cabling industry giants such as TE Connectivity and Belden etc.

Speaking on this announcement, AV Subramanyam, Chairman – 3C3 said, “We are excited to welcome Murugesan on board as our Managing Director and a Member of Board of Directors. His joining will strengthen the company’s ability to expand through driving investments and increased partnerships in the industry. His rich experience in handling sales and operations for enterprise, data centers, residential and industrial networks will definitely bring more value to the company. We look forward to working with him and taking 3C3 to global scale.”

Murugesan, acknowledged, “I am excited to take charge of my new role, as this is my first entrepreneurial avatar. 3C3 India is the fastest growing Indian structured cabling company which has been manufacturing cabling and connectivity products for signal transmission systems in India under Make in India initiative. It is a great opportunity to work with the team and reach great heights, together.”

In his new role, Murugesan will be handling India and global operations. He would also be the face of the brand in the industry, driving the strategic alliances and business centric tie-ups for 3C3 globally.

