New automated, template-based contract generation feature allows fortune 500 companies to drive contract automation

ContractPodAi has announced the launch of its Auto-Contract Desk, an enhanced contract authoring and generation tool that helps business users quickly and efficiently create a high-volume of contracts. The new feature responds to market demand for more complex automated contracts, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to manage complex logic and calculations. Auto-Contract Desk is offered with ContractPodAi’s full end-to-end contract capabilities including analytics, third-party contract review and contract collaboration.

As businesses look to contract automation to improve the efficiency of their teams, contract generation is the first step in the process. Auto-Contract Desk allows administrators to create contract templates within Microsoft Word. The intuitive interface and leveraging of Word makes template creation a snap. Using the feature, users simply complete a questionnaire linked to the templates, submit and a contract is generated automatically.

“When it comes to contract management, our solutions are focused on achieving greater results with less time and manual effort,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi, adding, “Auto-Contract Desk allows legal teams to move away from time-consuming contract generation in order to focus on strategic work. What’s more, our AI capabilities reduce the time it takes to approve contracts, ultimately driving revenue generation.”