Noventiq India Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary: A Decade of Innovation and Excellence

Noventiq, a leading global provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services, celebrates this year the 10th year anniversary of Noventiq India. Over the past decade, Noventiq India has established itself as a pivotal player in the technology sector, consistently delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses across the country.

Noventiq has always recognised the immense potential and strategic importance of the Indian market. Over the past decade, the company has made significant investments in India, establishing it as Noventiq’s geographic center of gravity and a central hub for the organisation’s operations and innovation. This commitment is exemplified by Noventiq’s acquisitions in the country, with Embee, Umbrella Infocare, Value Point Systems, and G7 CR Technologies. Through the incorporation of these companies, Noventiq India has been propelled itself to new heights, expanding its portfolio of solutions and services and bringing on board a wealth of skilled professionals.

Since its inception in 2014, Noventiq India has grown exponentially, expanding its reach and impact in the Indian market. The company’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to driving digital transformation have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

Vinod Nair, President Noventiq India, comments: “Over the past decade, Noventiq India has expanded from a modest beginning with 2 employees and a $2 million turnover to a robust enterprise of 3,000 employees and more than $800 million in turnover. Our strategic investments in technology, acquisitions, and the establishment of a Global Delivery Center have made us the preferred choice for our customers. Our acquisitions in cybersecurity, multi-cloud environments, and data & AI have bolstered our position as a leading technology provider nationwide, enabling us to meet diverse customer needs with comprehensive digital transformation solutions. As we mark our 10-year milestone, we are committed to harnessing India’s vast market potential, striving to be the trusted partner our customers rely on for a full spectrum of evolving service needs. We see this as just the beginning of a journey with great potential ahead.”

Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq: “India stands as Noventiq’s geographic center of gravity and one of our best-performing markets globally. With the Indian technology industry estimated to reach $254 billion in FY2024, our journey over the past decade highlights our leadership to be at the forefront of this industry delivering world-class digital solutions tailored to our customers in this dynamic market. We have strengthened our presence by acquiring four companies in India, showcasing our dedication to investing in India, for India. We are seeing AI adoption accelerating in this country, with spending expected to reach $6 billion by 2027, and I am proud to see our teams leading the implementation of AI and digital transformation, enabling our customers to maximise their businesses’ potential. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to empower organisations through digital transformation. I extend my congratulations to Vinod and his entire team for their dedication and invaluable contributions to Noventiq India’s success.”