Nutanix ranked #1 HCI software vendor for market share in the Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker in India

Nutanix has been ranked #1 for market share of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software vendors in the Indian market in Q4 2023 for the 8th consecutive quarter, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker (“IDC”).

Nutanix dominated the HCI Software market in India with a 53 percent share in Q4 2023 in the report, surpassing the combined market share of all other vendors in the country, according to IDC.

Reflecting on this significant achievement, Prasanna Ranade, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales, Nutanix said, “We thank all the organisations in India that use Nutanix Cloud Platform to help them modernise their datacentres. Their trust in us is the reason we continue to be ranked #1 for the market share of HCI software vendors in the country, and they look to us to help them with their cloud journeys.”

Nutanix collaborates with leading entities spanning banking, healthcare, the public sector, channel partners, and information technology/information technology enabled services industries in India. Notably, Nutanix supports eight of India’s top 10 banks, underscoring our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and operational excellence across diverse sectors.