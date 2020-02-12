Nutanix spurs investment in India, commissions new India HQ in Bangalore

Read Article

Enterprise cloud OS leader, Nutanix has officially commissioned its new India headquarters as the company continues investment and reconfirms India as a key Centre of Innovation for customers, globally.

The new 2,000 square feet Bangalore HQ is situated in the midst of the city’s thriving IT hub. The facility brings together the sales, engineering, R&D, service and support functions under one roof, and boasts a modern, open plan and engaging workplace, with multiple collaborative and creative spaces as well as an in-house gym, sleep pods, and gaming zones.

The new campus also has a fully catered canteen facility providing a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu service for staff.

The state-of-the-art facility has been developed to maximise the Nutanix presence in the city, attract more engineering and support staff, and further showcase the company’s expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions – to grow its regional client base.

This move enables Nutanix to expand its innovation ecosystem and grow its investment in talent within the country and continue to nurture a strong internship and incubation programme with the support of local colleges.

Commenting on the announcement, Sankalp Saxena, Senior Vice President and Managing Director – Operations, India, Nutanix, said: “We’re excited by our new home and the opportunities it provides us. India is integral to delivering the best solutions and service to our global customers and this facility marks yet another step in our ongoing commitment to the country,”

Bangalore is one of 10 Nutanix Customer Support Centres of Excellence globally, 5 of which are Asia based. The Beijing, Sydney, Tokyo, Pune and Bangalore centres highlight the rising importance Asia plays in respect of the enterprise cloud leader’s regional and global ambitions.

The Bangalore headquarters is part of a continuing expansion for Nutanix in India, and follows recent moves into tier 2 cities and the recent appointments of Balakrishnan Anantharaman as Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC.