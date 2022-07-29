OpenText recognized as a leader in 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard

OpenText announced OpenText Experience Platform for Communications solution has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for Communications Experience Platform (CXP). Additionally, OpenText market leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) product, OpenText Exstream, has been named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software. This is the fifth year OpenText has been named a leader on the Aspire Leaderboard.

According to Aspire, “OpenText is increasingly positioning itself as a vendor offering a best-of-suite platform in the converging CCM-CXM space. As businesses begin searching for ways to holistically manage communications and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, OpenText™ – with its wide range of capabilities – is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growing market demand. Through integration with Google BigQuery and Analytics, it offers advanced data capabilities that combine with its leading CCM and Experience Cloud solutions to provide a good foundation for companies looking to manage critical communications, customer service communications, and marketing interactions in a single environment.”

“The customer communications management market is changing – there’s an increasing need for personalization to drive digital experiences at scale,” said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText™. “OpenText™ is continuing to innovate in solutions that intrinsically evolve CCM to meet a broader need for customer experience management to deliver the holistic, highly personalized customer communications today’s market demands.”

OpenText Experience Cloud improves customer experience by allowing customers to access real-time first-party data and automatically deliver a personalized experience that optimizes and enhances the customers’ journey. As a key component of this solution, OpenText Exstream powers data modernization, enabling organizations to bring together relevant, personalized and insightful data-driven communications with digital experiences in the form of customer-preferred delivery channels and formats.

“OpenText™ is actively driving integrated CCM/CXM platform development, offering data-driven communications and digital experiences, underpinned by investments in AI, content services and customer data platforms,” said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire. “With its accelerated shift to the cloud, redesigned interfaces for the majority of its CCM (and CXM) products, deeper integration, and a greater focus on AI, we believe OpenText™ is prepared to continue shaping the CCM market in the years ahead.”