PNB Housing Finance accelerates its digital journey with Ace 2.5

As more people across India seek to buy their dream homes, digital technology is facilitating faster loan disbursals through seamless verification processes. PNB Housing Finance’s unique digital platform Ace 2.5 – an upgrade of its existing platform Ace 2.0 – offers an entirely automated, end-to-end home loan on-boarding process. This includes data collection, verification and lead generation via various digital channels. Customers can upload their documents online with backward integration of the verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signature and video-based KYC, including geo-tagging. These are integrated into the company’s underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application, validation, verification of property and loan details leading to final sanction and loan disbursal in the shortest time possible.

Ace 2.5 has expedited PNB Housing Finance’s digital journey, vastly improving customer engagement and experience. Available in web and mobile versions, the API interface allows customers (D2C), sales teams, partners, agents and others to use this platform and complete the loan process within minutes.

PNB Housing Finance has built a customised solution using .NET core as the framework, enabled for mobile formats, including iOS and Android. The framework facilitates superfast on-boarding, automated back-office processes, digital identity verification, quick account opening, DIY journey for new customers, smart workflows, status management, rule-based routing, backend core system integration, SMS, audit trail, reporting, analytical views and more.

Elaborating on Ace 2.5, Mr Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said, “At PNB Housing Finance, we believe in staying close to our customers. Since the Company’s inception, we have helped millions realise their dream of owning a home. As we embark on the journey of becoming future-ready in terms of technology, features and functionalities, our digital on-boarding platform Ace 2.5 assists customers in fulfilling their dream with ease, speed, personalisation and transparency. Technology will continue to be a front-runner in PNB Housing’s business and digital transformation journey. From ensuring frictionless operations to providing a digital thrust for business acceleration, the Company is leveraging several new-age digital tools, platforms and fintech integrations to augment our digital and mobile-first strategy for customers.”

Spread across 64 cities and towns, PNB Housing Finance has formed strategic alliances with multiple affordable and prime housing developers for timely loan disbursals. Ace 2.5 is now poised to boost the company’s loan disbursal process.