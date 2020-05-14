Progressive Infotech positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Worldwide

Read Article

Progressive Infotech, a leading provider of IT managed services has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players Quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. This is Progressive Infotech’s first year placed within the Magic Quadrant report for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, worldwide.

“We consider this as a significant accomplishment in our journey a global hybrid managed services player for the mid-cap segment of the enterprise clients globally. We continue to strengthen our investments in four service offerings pillars viz. Manage, Automate, Renovate and Secure, to meet the needs of a modern global digital enterprise.

I believe this positioning in the Niche Players Quadrant in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide is a confirmation of our mission- “We Make Digital Work 24X7” said Prateek Garg, Founder and CEO of Progressive Infotech.

“We continue to innovate while we execute on the product roadmap of Centilytics, an intelligent cloud management platform that enables public cloud users to gain 360-degree visibility, identify loopholes and deploy one-click fixes on their cloud infrastructure. With the recent launch of widget-based pricing targeted for mid-sized customers globally, users can pick and choose only those services which they require” added Prateek.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com