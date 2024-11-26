Pure Storage expands FlashArray portfolio with new FlashArray//C20, bringing enterprise-class performance to edge and smaller deployments

Pure Storage announced the expansion of its FlashArray portfolio with the launch of the FlashArray//C20 system. Purpose-built to bring enterprise-class performance, reliability, and agility to smaller and distributed deployments, FlashArray//C20 extends Pure Storage’s reach into new markets, offering customers a seamless and scalable upgrade path unmatched in the industry.

With data growth, changing application needs, and evolving technology, businesses require agility and efficiency, but often face budget pressures and the limitations of fragmented storage solutions. The new FlashArray//C20 is designed to meet these needs with an agile, scalable solution tailored for smaller, edge, and distributed environments. The Pure Storage platform and proven FlashArray architecture make it possible to reduce operational costs while extending the Pure Storage experience across more deployment types and use cases.

FlashArray//C20, Pure Storage’s latest addition to the FlashArray family, brings enhanced capabilities to entry-level and edge deployments: