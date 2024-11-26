Pure Storage expands FlashArray portfolio with new FlashArray//C20, bringing enterprise-class performance to edge and smaller deployments

Pure Storage announced the expansion of its FlashArray portfolio with the launch of the FlashArray//C20 system. Purpose-built to bring enterprise-class performance, reliability, and agility to smaller and distributed deployments, FlashArray//C20 extends Pure Storage’s reach into new markets, offering customers a seamless and scalable upgrade path unmatched in the industry.
With data growth, changing application needs, and evolving technology, businesses require agility and efficiency, but often face budget pressures and the limitations of fragmented storage solutions. The new FlashArray//C20 is designed to meet these needs with an agile, scalable solution tailored for smaller, edge, and distributed environments. The Pure Storage platform and proven FlashArray architecture make it possible to reduce operational costs while extending the Pure Storage experience across more deployment types and use cases.
FlashArray//C20, Pure Storage’s latest addition to the FlashArray family, brings enhanced capabilities to entry-level and edge deployments:
- Enterprise-grade performance at lower capacities: FlashArray//C20 offers an enterprise-level storage solution at an accessible entry point, ideal for edge and remote office/branch office (ROBO) use cases. Built on Pure Storage’s scalable architecture, the FlashArray//C20 system supports seamless, non-disruptive upgrades to higher FlashArray models as customers grow.
- Cost efficiency and simplicity: FlashArray//C20 provides Pure Storage’s signature simplicity, performance, and efficiency for businesses requiring entry-level capacity at a compelling price-to-performance ratio.
- Future-proofing and reliability: Customers benefit from the reliability and consistent low latency of flash, along with Pure Storage’s unique non-disruptive upgrade capabilities. The FlashArray//C20 is backed by Evergreen® architecture, ensuring that upgrades occur with no downtime, protecting the customer’s investment for the future.