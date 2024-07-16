Qlik releases Qlik talent cloud, providing reliable AI foundations for the modern enterprise

Qlik announced the general availability of Qlik Talend Cloud, a comprehensive integrated solution designed to enhance data trust and accessibility for AI value creation at scale. Underpinned by trusted Qlik and Talend® technologies, trusted by some of the world’s largest brands, Qlik Talend Cloud is designed to facilitate responsible enterprise AI adoption.

Qlik Talend Cloud delivers AI-augmented data integration capabilities from no-code to pro-code, enabling businesses to maintain data integrity and accelerate AI adoption at all levels. With new AI-augmented data pipelines, Qlik Talend Cloud sets a new standard in data quality and reliability, crucial for generating value from diverse data sources in a flexible and scalable environment.

“Qlik Talend Cloud is built for enterprises that want to leverage AI at scale,” said Drew Clarke, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Data Business Unit. “By integrating the latest AI advancements with our trusted data solutions, we help businesses to transform raw data into strategic assets. This new solution accelerates this value by reducing the risks associated with enterprise AI adoption.”

Key Benefits of Qlik Talend Cloud:

Enhances Data Trust: Provides a unified package of data integration and quality capabilities that enable data engineers and scientists deploy AI-augmented data pipelines, reducing risks associated with enterprise AI adoption.

Expanded Connectivity: Supports connectivity to over 400 SaaS data sources through significant AI enhancement to the connector factory.

Streamlines Value Creation: Integrates with Qlik analytics, allowing end-to-end translation of raw structured and unstructured data into business outcomes.

Supports Flexible Deployment: Enables cloud-independent and technology-agnostic deployment, reducing technical debt and future-proofing AI adoption.

Caters to All User Profiles: Provides optimised low-code/pro-code options, catering to both business users and IT specialists for greater productivity.

Enables Data Product Creation: Facilitates the transformation of complex data sets into curated data products, enhancing data quality and governance.

“We have long leveraged Qlik to support our data-driven business outcomes,” said Amélie Monnoyer, Data Engineer at Duravit. “Qlik Talend Cloud represents an exciting leap forward. We are thrilled to explore the potential of this solution, which emphasises data quality and validity. We believe their focus on data foundations will support responsible and high-impact AI adoption at scale across industries.”

The success of AI initiatives hinges on the quality and reliability of the underlying data. Qlik Talend Cloud meets this critical need by providing a unified platform that enhances data trust and accessibility. The new solution sets a new standard in data quality, allowing businesses to ensure their data’s health before using it in AI systems.