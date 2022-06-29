Rackspace Technology appoints Debajit Roy as new Managing Director for India

Rackspace Technology announced the appointment of Debajit Roy as Managing Director to drive its India business. Debajit will be based out of Bengaluru and will be part of the Asia Pacific / Japan (APJ) leadership group led by Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director of APJ.

An alumnus of Columbia Business School, Debajit is a senior management professional with more than 25 years of experience in Digital Sales, Channel Sales, Direct Sales, Marketing, Operations & Project Management in the Information Technology industry panning across Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, SaaS and Consulting Services. He has a proven track record of growing businesses and expanding customer base in the domain of Business Applications, Cloud Computing, Digital Solutions and IT services across geographies such as India, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Prior to joining Rackspace Technology, Debajit had a successful stint at Oracle leading their Cloud Infra business growth by three digit YoY. Before Oracle, he launched and lead cloud based solutions across India for US and European MNCs for over a decade. At Rackspace Technology his role would focus on driving profitability across the India market while leading a wider matrix organization of presales, delivery, alliances and marketing towards executing the India business plan.

“I strongly believe that Cloud Infra growth in India will surpass the analysts’ predictions of 25% CAGR, and grow at a faster pace at least till 2025. Cloud is one of the greatest technology innovations which has drastically reduced entry barriers to business, and enabled innovation and transformation at scale. Rackspace Technology India is uniquely poised to drive and support this growth with its decades of global experience and expertise on multi-cloud deployments across infra and platform services, delivered locally.” said Debajit.

“I am delighted to welcome Debajit to the Rackspace Technology leadership group.”, said Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director of APJ. “India is one of the fastest growing markets for us with great potential. With more than 2 decades of experience in the industry and understanding of the India cloud market in specific, I am confident that Debajit can lead us to our next level of growth.”