RAH Infotech join forces with Checkmarx to deliver AppSec platform Checkmarx One

RAH Infotech announced their association with Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, to deliver Checkmarx One to its customers. Checkmarx through its AppSec product ‘Checkmarx One’ has been pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing. Through this association RAH Infotech looks forward to delivering unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance for its customer base in India to build software securely and seamlessly.

“Worldwide applications are moving onto the cloud and there is a major shift in the software development and deployment models. With companies’ fast embracing open source to deliver software at a rapid pace, Application Security is a big challenge. We are excited to partner with Checkmarx, a global leader in software security solutions. We strongly believe this association will add great value to our overall portfolio and help customers effectively mitigate Application Security challenges,” said Ashok Kumar, Founder and Managing Director at RAH Infotech.

Checkmarx, a pioneer and an innovator of the AppSec platform, enables developers and enterprises to secure applications by providing technology, expertise and intelligence.

“AppSec services can help enterprises build a secure application by scanning codes without compromising speed, reliability, or accuracy. Checkmarx One is built to support organisations with seamless security at every stage of the software development life cycle. This next-generation application security platform is strengthened by Checkmarx’ leading security research and software development expertise, which lowers risk while enabling rapid digital transformation. Checkmarx’ partner program is designed to enable resellers to offer comprehensive software security solutions, helping their customers accelerate the delivery of secure software and operate at the speed of DevOps.

“This exciting new alliance will help organizations in India take their application security processes to a new level,” said Nitin Kumar Dang, Checkmarx Regional Director for India, the Middle East and Africa. “Making the industry’s most comprehensive platform, Checkmarx One, available along with the full support and expertise of RAH Infotech, security and development teams will dramatically simplify application security while lowering risk.”

RAH Infotech offers a comprehensive range of solutions to manage data, network, security, regulatory environment or operating sector effectively through an integrated ecosystem. The company’s distribution and reseller program nurture partners to ensure their success. RAH Infotech has always been focused on developing a strong partner ecosystem by aligning its business with emerging technologies that reflect in its product portfolio. This partnership allows Checkmarx to reach the right customer base in India.