Rahi expands its investments in Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Rahi is cementing its commitment with significant investments in Latin America, The Middle East And Africa with a $5 million capital investment within each market. The move comes as Rahi continues its global growth strategy within the IT, data center, and enterprise campus infrastructure industries.

Over the coming years, Rahi will invest $5 million into developing its presence across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and $5 million into Dubai, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt. The company expects to create hundreds of new positions in these markets and is currently recruiting for Customer Success Managers, Technical Project Managers, Networking Engineers, and Field Operations Crews.

Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi, said, “The workplace environment has rapidly changed due to the global pandemic of 2020 which has accelerated the move to cloud solutions, and the need for IT infrastructure. The trends that have emerged are not fleeting but are here to stay as companies move to hybrid workplace models. Alongside this, the core infrastructures which support essential IT operations of the business have shifted. We have made the decision to expand into these regions as we have a proven track record of working with and accelerating our customer’s success stories.”

Rahi currently employs over 800 staff in 30 locations worldwide, providing Enterprise IT, Data Center, Infrastructure, Networking, Collaboration and Security solutions. This strategic expansion into another global location allows Rahi to deliver efficient IT solutions directly and cost-effectively to these new markets.

Rahi has tasked Charl Kinghorn to lead the expansion as vice president of Rahi Middle East and Africa. Charl is a skilled strategist who has focused on growing Rahi worldwide, most recently in the US. “In addition to meeting the goals and expectations of the Middle East and African markets, Rahi will also oversee the successful integration and implementation of Rahi’s technology solutions into the local marketplace and infrastructure,” said Kinghorn.

The company identified Latin America to expand its global footprint and accommodate Latin America’s need for solutions and services that maximize the market’s IT infrastructure’s performance, scalability, and efficiency. The company will be one of the first IT systems integrators to provide full lifecycle technology solutions into these countries and commit to ongoing investment in the region.

The strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation globally. The deployment of IT infrastructure, data centers, collaboration tools, storage, and security solutions has become a key factor for local companies to stay operational and productive during lockdown phases. At a time when organizations are scaling quickly, globally, and they require the least amount of vendors to interact with, Rahi’s partner landscape uniquely positions them to offer one single point of contact who is committed to advancing and elevating technology globally.

The expansion of Rahi’s global footprint will soon see the introduction and seamless integration of its audio and video and data center solutions into new and existing IT infrastructures within the local marketplace.

