R&M Launches 5G Rollout Information

R&M, the global Swiss developer and provider of connectivity systems for network infrastructures, is launching a campaign providing insights into preparing a fully integrated, flexible, and future-ready connectivity basis for 5G network infrastructures. Thomas Ritz, Market Manager of the Public Networks Business at R&M headquarters, is sharing latest know-how and thoughts with interested audience looking for information on infrastructure and network architecture related topics around 5G.

“Introduction of 5G equipment and services means more devices need to be connected to high-speed, uninterrupted bandwidth – in future also preferably with low-latency capability – typically provided by modern fiber optical access and backbone networks.” Thomas Ritz says. “It is important to realize that this requires significantly more fiber capacity and performance behind the mobile network cell sites with their antennas. Over the next 10+ years, densification, enhancement and continuous development of infrastructure to enable the introduction of new 5G features into national mobile communication networks will take place in alignment with the three major ‘5G-technology waves’: Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Massive internet of things (mIoT) and mission critical / low latency services (mcLLs).”

“A successful, step-wise implementation of 5G largely depends on taking an integrated approach, looking at all elements in the network in conjunction – means, not only at the radio part. Expertise in all different network components, elements and links, including the fiber optic front haul and backhaul connectivity and related capacity management, is becoming increasingly important.”

We will be regularly sharing information and advice as well as updates on 5G fiber connectivity related product and application news. The first blog in our informative ‘5G-series’, which will appear shortly, takes a closer look at this.

The blog posts can be found under the following link: https://blog.rdm.com

