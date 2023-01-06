Savex ties up with Accops to deliver channels, customers better remote access solutions

Savex Technologies, the third largest information and communication technology distributor in India, announced that it is teaming up with Accops, an Indian origin provider of remote access solutions, offering partners and their customers a better choice for building a secure digital workspace for sustainable growth. Savex will market, sell, and support the complete range of Accops products.

Jayant Goradia, MD at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “Savex is delighted to partner with Accops – one of the leading Make-in-India brand. We are confident that our strategic partnership with Accops will enable our partners to provide remote access of business applications to their customers to meet the growing demand of work from anywhere. This team up will further empower our partner ecosystem across to meet end users’ needs for securing and scaling their workspaces.”

“Savex commands respect of channel community for working with values and integrity, bringing in best-in-class technology solutions. Savex has also created high recall with vendors by delivering outcomes consistently. Accops is the only made-in-India ‘Digital Workspace’ provider with over 500 clients in Indian subcontinent. We are confident that this Make-in-India advantage. Our product portfolio and credibility will not only help grow business for both organizations but also give a richer experience to the channel community who are looking for options,” said Harish Menon, CEO, Accops.