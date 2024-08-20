Securonix partners with RAH Infotech to empower SMB & mid-market customers with AI-reinforced cyber defence

Securonix, Inc., announced a strategic partnership with RAH Infotech. Through this strategic alliance, MSSPs will gain access to robust SAAS security solutions, including Unified Defense SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities. The aim is to address the growing needs of SMB and mid-market customers who face significant cyber risks daily due to increased digital and cloud adoption. These organisations often lack skilled manpower and have limited budgets to run in-house security operations effectively.

In 2023, the average cost of recovering from a data breach was about INR 17.9 crores, according to a report released by a Global MNC Technology Company. With the rapid advancement of AI and the rise of more sophisticated adversarial attacks, the costs are expected to rise even further. For SMBs and mid-market businesses with turnover between 50-250 crores, the financial impact of a data breach could be devastating. As these businesses continue to digitise, the need for more robust cybersecurity measures is becoming increasingly urgent, and their willingness to invest in protection is growing.

“Securonix is on a significant growth curve in India and is focused on further expanding its presence through channel partners to serve even more end customers,” said Ajay Biyani, Vice President, APMEA, Securonix. “Using RAH Infotech’s vast network and presence, we are looking forward to tapping tier 2 and tier 3 markets to help smaller organisations manage cyber risk better and ensure compliance at the same time. We have recently integrated AI across all layers of our platform to deliver 10x speed, precision, and efficacy for targeted threat response. We are seeing huge demand coming in from SMBs, mid-market customers, enterprises and even government, and PSUs for affordable and scalable security solutions. We plan to address that demand through the channel and RAH Infotech seems the perfect fit.

“Our partnership with Securonix aligns with our commitment to deliver best-in-class security solutions to our customers,” said Ashok Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, RAH Infotech. “Together, we will help businesses across India enhance their security operations, ensuring they can confidently embrace digital and cloud technologies. We believe our partner ecosystem will take full advantage of the next generation product offerings from Securonix and the RAH Infotech team will do everything possible to build partner capabilities and their revenue stream by offering best in class services.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Securonix, a global leader, redefining the next generation of cyber-threat detection using the power of machine learning and big data. MSSPs’ needs have evolved, and they look for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based innovative security solutions to explore new market opportunities and drive more revenue. With this partnership, we are looking forward to successful MSSP collaborations”, said Umashankar, Senior Director – Alliances & Sales, RAH Infotech.