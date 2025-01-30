ServiceNow unveils new agentic AI innovations to autonomously solve the most complex enterprise challenges

ServiceNow unveiled a series of new agentic AI innovations to autonomously solve the most complex enterprise challenges. This latest breakthrough on the ServiceNow Platform acts as the AI agent control tower—one central location to analyse, manage, and govern the rapidly evolving world of agentic AI across every corner of a business. These advancements build on ServiceNow’s two‑decade expertise in driving exponential productivity across every person and every process by handling complex and ambiguous tasks that traditional automation cannot solve.

ServiceNow’s powerful new AI Agent Orchestrator ensures teams of specialised AI agents work together across tasks, systems, and departments to achieve a specific goal. In addition, thousands of pre‑built agents across IT, customer service, HR, and more, plus the new AI Agent Studio for building fully customised agents, are ready to take action and drive exponential productivity at scale. Unlike others, ServiceNow AI Agents and their capabilities are built directly into the single, trusted ServiceNow Platform, so customers’ existing investments in workflow, automation, and data power agentic AI from day one. With access to billions of pieces of information and fuelled by millions of automations, knowledge sources, and tools, ServiceNow AI Agents redefine productivity without limits.

IDC1 projects that 50% of organisations will use enterprise AI agents configured for specific business functions in 2025. While this promises a future where AI agents lift the burden of repetitive tasks and give people time back to focus on what really matters, many of today’s agents are simply chatbots and not agentic. These single function AI agents fall short of this vision and further add to the hornet’s nest of complexity—fragmented processes and siloed information stuck in outdated systems.

Because ServiceNow built agentic AI directly into its platform, ServiceNow AI Agents have access to billions of pieces of information and millions of automations across customers’ instances. This enables the AI agents to quickly learn the company’s knowledge and start using it right away to take effective action. ServiceNow AI Agents understand and adapt to business needs and take autonomous actions to get work done. With its single architecture, single data model, and single platform, ServiceNow’s approach to agentic AI helps drive faster, smarter results across every business process.

“In a future with millions of AI agents acting as your new digital workforce, ServiceNow serves as the AI agent control tower, bringing order to chaos,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “Agentic AI without unification creates more complexity within an enterprise. The ability of ServiceNow AI Agents to work together on tasks that draw from multiple systems and departments truly stands out. With a single location to orchestrate agents and prevent sprawl, our AI agents collaborate like active participants at work, acting as true extensions of their human counterparts.”

Conducting the AI orchestra

In this new world of agentic AI, the ServiceNow Platform serves as the AI agent control tower—a connection layer across every corner of a business—enabling ServiceNow’s new AI Agent Orchestrator to elevate the way organisations operate, transforming groups of AI agents into a symphony working toward a common goal.

Unlike single function AI agents that complete only simple conversational tasks, the new ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator enables inter‑agent communication and centralised coordination. This ensures AI agents can efficiently share information and hand off tasks regardless of where the process starts, making them indispensable for managing complex workflows.

For example, onboarding a new customer or triaging a network security incident are regular occurrences for many businesses, but they are not simple processes. Properly onboarding just one new customer requires coordination across multiple departments—from gathering customer information for contracts to addressing requests through support teams. AI Agent Orchestrator helps ensure the specialised AI agents handling each of these tasks work together to achieve the broader goal—getting a new customer up and running smoothly. When a network issue arises, AI Agent Orchestrator manages custom AI agents drawing from sources such as network management software, security information and event management systems, application performance monitoring, and more to work together to stop the problem in its tracks–identifying the issue, creating a resolution plan, and executing it once approved by a human network operator.

“At EY, we are committed to being both a pioneer and practical leader in AI development and deployment, creating frameworks that blend ethical governance, innovation with execution,” said Raj Sharma, EY Global Managing Partner – Growth and Innovation. “AI agents are critical to empower teams with intelligent capabilities working in collaboration between humans and AI. This is why we are working with ServiceNow and our Ecosystems partners to harness the full potential of agentic AI across our AI platforms at enterprise‑scale, enabling us to integrate and contextualise data across our entire organisation in real time, with the high levels of trust and transparency we need built in.”

New AI agents power the next era of AI

With thousands of AI agents on the ServiceNow Platform, ServiceNow continues to roll out more each day. Plus, with an industry‑leading partner ecosystem—including Accenture, Cognizant, and Deloitte—actively building and releasing new AI agents on the ServiceNow Store, ServiceNow supports an unmatched combination of AI agent use cases and capabilities to power the millions of business processes ServiceNow customers complete each year.

Unlike other agents tied to individual clouds or limited data sources, ServiceNow AI Agents have a unique competitive advantage: 20 years of automation data and outcomes from tackling the most complex enterprise workflow challenges. Powered by insights from structured and unstructured sources, customers get productive AI agents from day one. This latest ServiceNow AI Agent launch will deliver thousands more pre‑trained AI agents for IT, customer service, HR, and more to take action and automate critical business processes at unprecedented speed.

“Raleigh is among the fastest‑growing cities in the nation, and we’re dedicated to making AI a key driver in enhancing the lives of our employees and residents—whether through optimising traffic management or streamlining operations across city departments,” said Mark Wittenburg, Chief Information Officer for the City of Raleigh. “While our community as a whole continues to grow, our city operations and back‑office systems are leading the way with innovative technology. With ServiceNow AI Agents, we’re excited to deliver even more seamless and proactive services that align with the needs of our increasingly tech‑savvy and forward‑thinking community.”

Build your own AI agents with AI Agent Studio

The new ServiceNow AI Agent Studio extends the power of agentic AI to every user in the enterprise, allowing organisations to create and deploy custom AI agents that are integrated with enterprise‑wide workflows and data through an intuitive no‑code language‑based interface Customers simply describe the outcome they want to achieve, the role of the AI agents, and the processes they want to build through natural language prompts—not code—and AI Agent Studio will build a team of AI agents, managed by the AI Agent Orchestrator, that are ready to work immediately driving business efficiency. The platform guides users through creating, testing, and activating AI agents for custom use cases.

AI Agent Studio integrates seamlessly with automation tools already on the ServiceNow Platform such as skills, flows, and processes, giving organisations the flexibility to customise AI agents to meet their specific needs.

“For over 100 years, Rolls‑Royce has been synonymous with engineering excellence and innovation, powering, protecting, and connecting the modern world. From the meticulous craftsmanship of our engines to the cutting‑edge technology that drives them, we continuously push boundaries to deliver exceptional performance,” said Rachel Cameron, Head of Transformational Programmes at Rolls‑Royce. “Rolls‑Royce has always been at the forefront of engineering excellence and innovation, continuously finding ways to improve efficiency, resilience, and employee experience. By integrating ServiceNow AI Agents, we are streamlining operations, reducing manual effort, and enabling faster, data‑driven decision‑making. AI‑powered automation is helping us deflect service desk tickets, optimise workflows, and provide intelligent insights—allowing our teams to focus on high‑value activities while ensuring our operations remain efficient, secure, and future‑ready. ”

Workflow Data Fabric fuels AI agents with insights to deliver transformative outcomes

What powers ServiceNow AI Agents to deliver transformative outcomes for customers is its unmatched ability to access enterprise‑wide data. Workflow Data Fabric from ServiceNow enables users to seamlessly connect and activate structured and unstructured enterprise data—no matter where it resides. This unification provides intelligence for people and ServiceNow AI Agents to act on real‑time, actionable insights, driving smarter workflows that solve real business challenges. Additionally, zero copy integrations with Workflow Data Fabric allow businesses to securely connect to their data sources without moving or duplicating data.

New partnerships announced today with companies like Google Cloud extend Workflow Data Fabric’s capabilities, providing AI agents with an even more comprehensive data foundation they need to identify patterns, derive insights, and perform intelligent workflows, all on the single architecture, single data model, the ServiceNow Platform.

Raising the bar of enterprise‑grade agentic AI

Today’s complex business processes require bold innovation grounded in accountability and compliance. ServiceNow is setting a new standard for enterprise AI, delivering solutions that redefine how humans and machines work together.

Available in March, the full suite of intelligent capabilities within ServiceNow AI Agents—including AI Agent Orchestrator and AI Agent Studio—will be included at no additional cost for all Pro Plus and Enterprise Plus customers. The consumption‑based model prioritises customer value and flexibility, extending the value of customers’ existing ServiceNow generative AI packages.

ServiceNow’s recent acquisition of Cuein, an AI native conversation data analysis platform, shows how the ServiceNow AI Agent roadmap continues to advance, and how ServiceNow continues to innovate for its nearly 1,000 signed AI agent customers.

As the only platform that encompasses an entire history of billions of workflow executions, ServiceNow stands apart in agentic AI integrations across the full digital footprint of an enterprise and its ecosystem. Only ServiceNow has the power, simplicity, and enterprise‑ready capabilities built for this moment. At every level, ServiceNow AI Agents deliver unmatched capabilities for modern AI‑driven business transformation.