Simplify content management with Newgen’s Solutions available on Guidewire Marketplace

Guidewire and Newgen announced that Newgen’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Newgen’s powerful content services platform facilitates content lifecycle management, secure content archival, and real-time collaboration, while ensuring privacy and security. Integrated with Guidewire, Newgen’s platform links documents with claims data and policy information, enabling easy document access.

With Newgen’s Contextual Content Services platform, insurers can:

●Gain a unified view of all case-related content from a single interface.

●Capture, store, organize, and manage policy and/or claims content in a centralized repository.

●Create and deliver effective communications using pre-defined templates.

●Leverage intuitive search tools and collaboration capabilities to enhance productivity.

“Our platform, recognised as a Leader by the Forrester Wave Report, Q1 2023, enables enterprise-wide digital transformation through end-to-end content management” said Rajvinder S. Kohli, Senior V.P. Sales, Newgen. “Through this partnership, Newgen and Guidewire can help insurers transform their traditional processes and enable them to become more customer-centric, digitally-enabled, value-driven and efficient.”

“We applaud Newgen on the release of its new ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Newgen’s integrations will help our shared customers collaborate efficiently, make better decisions, easily access information, and effectively manage documents.”