Snowflake appoints Tat Wee to Lead Sales for South Asia

Read Article

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, has announced that Tat Wee has joined the company as Head of Sales Engineering, South Asia. He will be responsible for driving the adoption and expansion of Snowflake solutions around the region which includes ASEAN, India, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea.

Tat Wee is an experienced executive who has worked for over 20 years in the IT industry, building successful teams focused on customer excellence. He has a strong track record of transforming start-ups and has introduced new products and solutions that have been adopted across the Asia Pacific region including Japan.

Prior to joining Snowflake, Tat Wee was the Field Success Officer for Lucidworks, and as the Head of Sales Engineering for Splunk, he led the team through a successful IPO in 2012.

“Tat Wee brings about great dynamics into the Snowflake team,” said Snowflake Managing Director, South Asia, Geoff Soon. “With his years of experience in leading and managing teams across this region, we are excited to work closely together to deliver more value to our customers across the different verticals in South Asia.”

“Being an evangelist of cloud computing, I am excited to be part of a team that places customers first,” said Tat Wee. “There is a need for organisations in the region to be more data driven and Snowflake is able to deliver the instant elasticity, security of data sharing and a per-second pricing billing that is appealing to organisations. I look forward to working with the Snowflake team to continue to bring value to our customers and bring them on a journey to realise the benefits of being data driven in this unpredictable economy.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com