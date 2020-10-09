SonicWall unveils Boundless 2020, Company’s largest ever global Virtual Partner event

Read Article

After a record-setting year, the introduction of the new Boundless Cybersecurity platform and the launch of numerous new products, services and programs, SonicWall unveils Boundless 2020, a three-day virtual partner event that’s bold by design. Hosted online Nov. 17-19, Boundless 2020 was carefully architected to empower partners as they take on new challenges and opportunities to better protect, connect and secure their customers in the new business normal.

“SonicWall and its global partner community have covered a lot of ground in 2020, setting records and delivering more for customers — all while showcasing the benefits of the new Boundless Cybersecurity model seen today,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Boundless 2020 is designed with the needs of our partners top of mind. SonicWall’s goal is to make them feel confidently educated on our expanding portfolio, excited about being a more engaged partner and well connected to sources, experts and materials that will help guarantee their 2021 success.”

Conner will kick off the event with a keynote speech highlighting the company’s transformation to Boundless Cybersecurity, a journey that predates the dramatic shift from on-premise employees to the remote and virtual workforces spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a career spanning more than 30 years across high-tech industries, Bill Conner is a corporate turnaround expert and global leader in security, data and infrastructure.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com