South Gujarat Information Technologists Association (SITA) Collects 200 Units of Blood in Successful Donation Camp

SITA, a prominent association of South Gujarat’s information technologists, orchestrated a remarkable blood donation camp to extend a helping hand to patients suffering from Thalassemia and other individuals in need. Held on Sunday, 11th June 2023, at the esteemed Rotary Hall in Jeevan Bharti School, Nanapura, Surat, the event garnered an overwhelming response from generous blood donors.

Under the inspiring motto of “Raktadaan Mahadaan,” the blood donation camp aimed to make a positive impact on society. SITA President Bihag Bhai Vijaybhai Desai and the esteemed committee members played an instrumental role in ensuring the camp’s resounding success. The association extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the selfless blood donors whose compassion and generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

This exceptional event would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions from the esteemed gift sponsors, MSI, TeamOffice, and Prama. Their support in honoring the blood donors with thoughtful gifts was deeply appreciated by SITA.

SITA also expressed its sincere thanks to the remarkable teams at Surat Raktadaan Kendra and Chandlaa Gali Yuvak Mandal for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the event. Their dedication played a pivotal role in making the blood donation camp a resounding success.

SITA, a proactive association, is committed to serving its members and the community. In addition to the blood donation camp, the association organizes a variety of events such as IT Expo, Cricket Tournaments, IT awareness camps, and Family Get-Togethers. These initiatives foster camaraderie, awareness, and social responsibility within the IT community while making a positive impact on society.