Tech data expands distribution partnership with Cisco in India

Tech Data announced the expansion of its distribution partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, across the Indian market. This collaboration will empower reseller partners to benefit from Cisco’s best-in-class technology solutions, while leveraging Tech Data’s expertise and offerings to unlock new possibilities in connectivity and accelerate digital transformation.

Cisco offers an industry-leading portfolio of technology innovations, featuring cutting-edge solutions in networking, security, collaboration, full stack observability, cloud management and more to help power a connected, sustainable and secure future. With a distribution network of over 6,000 partners across more than 70 cities, Tech Data will further facilitate Cisco’s reach into key sectors, including telecom service providers, the government sector, financial services, manufacturing, as well as small and medium businesses (SMBs). Tech Data’s presales and technical experts, alongside its Centre of Excellence and Solutions Factory, will empower partners to seize market opportunities across diverse business verticals.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco in India, one of the largest growth markets in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). The rapid digital transformation in cloud computing and the proliferation of generative AI have created an imperative for individuals and organisations to have high-speed, reliable connectivity. This partnership with Cisco strategically positions Tech Data to support and meet these evolving needs, nurture the technology ecosystem and expand Cisco’s growth opportunities.” said Jaideep Malhotra, President, TD SYNNEX APJ. “Cisco’s innovative technologies portfolio significantly enhances our offerings as a specialist value-added distributor in strategic technologies, delivering tailored solutions and expertise to our partners.”

Anand Chakravarthy, Vice President of Advanced Solutions, Tech Data APJ said “Leveraging our Solutions Orchestration and Aggregation approach, this enhanced partnership with Cisco will enable Tech Data to offer a wider array of products and value-added services, through the development of new tech stacks tailored to address the unique needs of channel partners in India. With rapid digitisation across all sectors in India, coupled with our deep understanding of the India market, we are confident that this will be a fruitful partnership that will enable both organisations to access new partners and verticals, as well as to capture new growth opportunities.”

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC, said, “Businesses seek solutions that are secure, sustainable, and future ready as they navigate the digital world and look to harness the transformative potential of AI. We are thrilled to partner with Tech Data in India to deliver solutions that address today’s digital complexities while paving the way for a resilient future. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing purpose-built, industry-leading solutions designed to help our customers simplify their journey towards AI innovation and digital transformation.”

TD SYNNEX and Tech Data’s partnership with Cisco spans 62 countries globally, including Hong Kong, Vietnam, and now India in the APJ region.