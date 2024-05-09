The Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice distinction is based on reviews from end-users who have experience with implementing and using the cloud WAAP product

Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company trusted by over 5000 customers across 95 countries, announced that it has been named as 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the third year in a row.

Indusface AppTrana, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5, is the highest-rated WAAP and the only vendor with a 100% customer recommendation rating in reviews given by 102 large enterprises and midsize businesses worldwide.

Indusface serves diverse and renowned clientele globally and some of the end-user reviews submitted include:

“During critical incidents, all level of support was made available within no time”— VP of IT, Insurance

“Product pricing is straight forward without much fuss”— General Manager-IT, Telecom

“Proactive support and their ability to create custom rules to patch open vulnerabilities”— AGM – Information Security – Consumer Goods

“Complete WAAP Platform With Managed Services That Act As Extended SOC Team”— Manager-IT, Banking

“A lot of red teaming activity runs on applications but unable to bypass Apptrana WAAP”— Asst. Manager, Manufacturing

“We are honored to be recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for the third consecutive year, which reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface.

“Our pioneering AI-powered WAAP platform ensures unparalleled security for internet applications, quickly addressing regulatory compliance, and vulnerabilities, and countering complex DDoS and bot attacks. Our four-year streak of 100% customer recommendation demonstrates our relentless dedication to providing superior protection in the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape”, he added.