Vendavo teams up with Oracle to deliver enhanced SaaS rebate and channel incentive capabilities

Vendavo, a global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced a new collaboration with Oracle that empowers joint manufacturing and distribution customers to streamline the creation, administration, payments, and reporting on rebate and channel incentive programs.

The new relationship brings the power of Vendavo Rebate & Channel Manager to Oracle CPQ and E-Business Suite applications and customers that leverage Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC).

“This strategic collaboration will enable our joint customers to reap even more value from their Oracle Cloud and E-Business Suite applications in an area that, while often considered both time-consuming and complex, can also be a significant source of revenue,” said Matthew Kenneally, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, Vendavo.

Vendavo Rebate & Channel Manager proactively aligns, designs, and manages rebate programs across channels. Popular among manufacturers and distributors that rely on channel sales, it simplifies the execution of the most complex agreements, lowers risk of overpayments and underpayments, strengthens channel and sales relationships, and increases revenue.

Oracle Integration Cloud brings together all the capabilities of application integration, process automation, visual application building, and integration analytics into a single unified cloud service, allowing customers to service all their end-to-end integration needs on one cohesive platform. Benefits include best-in-class security; consistent high performance; simple, predictable pricing; and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.