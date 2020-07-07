VideoMeet rolls out four-state expansion plan

Read Article

VideoMeet, a video conferencing platform developed by Rajasthan based IT firm, Data Ingenious Global recently rolled out its expansion plan to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat with an investment around INR 2 crore. The expansion is needed to provide uninterrupted and secured video calling service to its growing user base.

IT-resources like high capacity servers need to be deployed in four different states for hosting larger meetings without any technical glitches. Data Ingenious aims to deliver better connectivity, data security, and reduce data overload on their servers located in Rajasthan. The application expects user base to grow incessantly, and would not want to compromise on its quality at any cost.

VideoMeet currently stands at a count of 50,000 downloads for Android smartphone users, and is increasing every day. The highlights of the platform remain its set of features like recording, screen share, music share, flip cameras, celebrate, chat during video call etc. The application is fully equipped to handle virtual meetings and webinars for work or any other personal and social interests.

VideoMeet has setup resources to cater 2000+ people in various conferences, designed keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian businesses, educational institutions and other societal structures.

This ‘Made in India’ application regulates the user’s data consumption, with its data compression technology. User’s interests are given top priority, and is available free of cost on all platforms Android, Web and iOS. VideoMeet provides two options of hosting meetings i.e. Webinar and Conference. For more security, there is a Sensitive meeting option, where every panelist will be given a separate code and link to join which works only one time. The meetings held are fully encrypted; no personal data of users entering the meeting is procured via web. It does not require installation of a software or extension for attending a meeting on your system. No data is also shared with any third party.

VideoMeet is also available is a product to be white labelled for corporates and organisations who wishes to have their own meeting platform for their teams and customers. We are also integrating in various apps to enable Video capability with customers.

Dr Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global said, “Application in its upcoming updated versions will see vernacular languages integrated for an indigenous touch. VideoMeet currently supports Hindi. VideoMeet has a highly collaborative and easy to use user interface developed for every demographic of Indians. We will be introducing paid model only when extra investment is made from our end, and the model will be based on monthly payment with unlimited time limit and frequency of conducting conferences and webinars.”

