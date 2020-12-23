Read Article

PCAIT and Fortune Marketing donate 25000 masks to corona warriors

Delhi-NCR based IT association, PCAIT has provided 25000 masks with the support of Delhi based IT partner Fortune Marketing to Delhi- South East District Magistrate, Vishwendra Singh to distribute them to our Corona warriors.

During this pandemic, we are trying to support society and our corona warriors. This donation is one amongst many of our contributions towards the same cause. We are thankful to our member Manoj Gupta of Fortune Marketing for arranging the masks for distribution, said Alok

Gupta, President PCAIT.

He also added, Corona situation in Delhi seems to be under control. Still, we need to be very careful and also try to build up a robust medical infrastructure in coming years where every citizen in the economy gets the best treatment and support for any of their medical requirements. As part of the IT industry PCAIT has always had an approach to give back to the community and country with its available resources.

“In our fight against Corona, the first weapon is to wear a mask as a practice to protect ourselves not just against the Covid-19 virus but also other diseases like cold, flu, TB etc. To enable the same we decided to help the community with good quality face masks,” said Saket Kapur, General

Secretary- PCAIT.

