Archon Consulting streamlines FinTech company’s IT operations

A fintech company where technology is an important instrument in driving the business was looking for robust orchestration. A new project was picked up which had a very stiff timeline for the go live aspect and huge projections for growth depending upon the success of the project. Scalability, ease of use and faster deployment were the key requirements for this project. Thus, Archon Consulting took up the onus to streamline the fintech company’s IT operations.

Located in the technological hub of Bangalore, Archon Consulting is a privately-owned IT infrastructure services company. Incorporated in 2010, Archon Consulting is committed to delivering value-based solutions and services that positively impact business efficiency.

It offer customised, high-quality, RoI-driven IT infrastructure solutions. Its customised end-to-end on-time solutions facilitate optimum management of its client’s technology investments and resources.

Armed with extensive industry knowledge across verticals, Archon Consulting’s skilled team of experts offer optimum solutions after an in-depth comprehensive analysis of individual client requirements. Its services and solutions are tailor-made for businesses across diverse industries.

Archon Consulting deployed NSX in the fintech firm which is really helpful both security and automation features. NSX with Vmware and Vxrail combination and with backup on IDP backup appliance has taken care of all their compliance, security and agility needs.

The benefits derived is that this was a green field deployment to take care of the project requirement. With this deployment, the project was able to go live as per schedule and meet the project timelines. For the administrators, managing the infrastructure has become far easier than their existing traditional setup for other projects.

The on-time go live (assisted by a faster and a simpler deployment) was extremely crucial or else there were huge penalties if they were delayed. The ease of use that it brought in enabled the IT infrastructure team to easily start managing the new setup. Also, it enables an organisation to start with the required resource and scale-up as needed.

The solution enables remote deployment of the entire infrastructure with minimal onsite support. From the Bangalore Head Office, it deployed infrastructure at Mumbai and Chennai.

Eight hyper-converged nodes were deployed across two locations which acted as active sites. It was connected to TOR switches which in turn was connected to a core switch.

Archon Consulting believes that “Values define our (Archon Consulting’s) Character”. These core values, which are a reflection of the company’s values, impact decision-making and behaviour. As a corporate entity, it encourages an environment that respect individuals and recognises their contribution towards achieving common goals.

The company strives towards being a company that conducts business with integrity and transparency providing best in class solutions and services.