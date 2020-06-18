Poly partner program shifts from revenue focus to emphasis on involvement

Read Article

The new Poly program, which brings together more than 15,000 partners around the world between Plantronics and Polycom, is designed so partners of all sizes can more easily deliver the compelling and customised solutions to their customers.

“Recently, we launched a new Poly partner program – we have reimagined our program to encourage participation from a broad range of partners and made it more beneficial to partner with Poly. Our partners consistently tell us that their success depends on their ability to differentiate based on reputation, service delivery capability, and complementary skills. Our goal is to help all partners successfully stand out in the market,” said Nick Tidd, Vice President of Global Channel Sales for Poly.

The Poly partner program shifts the evaluation of partner levels from a focus on revenue to an emphasis on involvement with Poly to support innovation and mutual growth. The model is built around three categories:

Capabilities, ensuring a deep knowledge base through training and enablement;

Commitment, a demonstrated focus and investment in Poly; and

Contribution, which expands beyond just revenue and provides opportunities for bonuses for the partners. Additional benefits include a single instance of deal registration, performance dashboards, and a real-time scorecard to make it easier to track partner standing.

Additional features of the Poly partner program include:

A new Poly partner launched on April 10 replaced the Polycom Partner Connect and Plantronics Plantro.net. The portal offers an interactive and collaborative space to easily connect partners to Poly, support technical expertise, sales, marketing, and continuous real-time learning.

The Poly partner portal will also provide a comprehensive library of images, marketing assets and co-brandable templates so partners can effectively and efficiently market to customers.

Poly University provides a full suite of curriculum by specialty to help partners satisfy certification and specialisation requirements as well as elective learning. A robust certification program provides individual sales and pre-sales training in various product and service categories.

Sales tools offer customer testimonials, videos, promotions and a demo discount program to help drive business.

Poly’s new partner program offers new tools, business opportunities and a refreshing business mindset for the Polycom and Plantronics partners.

