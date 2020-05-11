BYOD, WFH a silver lining to lockdown for Indore IT partners

Read Article

IT partners feel that concepts like work- from- home (WFH) and bring-you- own-device (BYOD) are novel to Tier 2 markets’ workforce and they promise strong IT demand post lockdown

In spite of reeling under the lockdown for the last 45 days, Indore IT partners seem undeterred and spirited towards the recovery of their IT business, once the lockdown period ends in the cleanest city of India. Unlike other states where the lockdown has been relaxed and private offices are opened to operate, Indore seems to be waiting for a few more days.

Presently, the heart of central India is in a strict lockdown, where few IT partners are meeting the software and hardware needs of essential services providers like government departments, IT/ITeS firms, hospitals, banks, and telecom companies. CRN India finds out how concepts like WFH and BYOD are benefitting Indore IT channel partners. Private companies, both SMBs and large enterprises are forced to send their workforce to operate either remotely or from home. This has given a new leash to IT products, including laptops, desktops, printers, and internet security related products. Opportunities like BYOD, WFH are on the edge for partners to address this pent-up demand coming from home users, students and office-goers.

One of the largest government focused partners of Indore, Rajkumar Jain, Director, Business Automation, said, “Although we are in a lockdown, we are optimistic with the emerging IT opportunities paving the way. Compared to bigger towns, the WFH culture is still very novel for local workforce. Mobility devices like laptops are still uncommon. Nevertheless, this trend of WFH is going to be soon catching up fast, and get matured in next two to three months, which will create demand for IT products among home users and office-goers.”

Reflecting similar optimism, Ashish Saxena, President, MPCTA; and Managing Director, Advanced Technology Computers, informed, “Everyday, I receive 15-20 telephonic enquires and orders for IT products from home users, which was not the case before. Since digital is the way forward, the Indore market promises ample scope of digital transformation for SMB companies and their employees as well as home users, which is going to bring positivity among partners.”

Informing about digitisation of offline partners, Saxena said, “As we are working closely with the national IT body, FAIITA for its launching of B2C portal, we are also preparing our offline partners to adopt to this online and contactless IT selling model.”

Another area which is not affected by the lockdown, is the data centre and renewal business of IT services. Both private and government departments are renewing their annual maintenance contracts, without any delay; however customers are asking for deferring the payments from annual to monthly and quarterly. For Business Automation, the data centre and managed services business has not seen a dip.

Jain added, “We have done timely renewal of AMC for various government departments’ data centres and for corporates. Our engineering team for the data centre business is providing round-the-clock service support either remotely or on-site.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com