1 in 4 Indian organisations has fully digitised its physical documentation, demonstrating a strong commitment to AI and data-driven transformation: Iron Mountains Vanson

Iron Mountain, has released its latest AI Readiness report, based on a comprehensive survey conducted in partnership with Vanson Bourne. The study engaged 1,400 senior IT decision- makers across six countries, including 200 respondents from India. The countries surveyed were India, the US, UK, Germany, France, and Australia. The research explores how organisations leverage AI and unstructured data to drive innovation and growth across industries such as insurance, healthcare, media, energy, and government.

The report highlights India’s significant progress in AI adoption and data management. The AI Readiness Maturity Model classifies organisations based on their stage in the AI adoption journey, emphasising key attributes such as the use of integrated generative AI, unstructured data strategy, data governance, and data quality.

Key Findings for India:

⦁ 1 in 4 Indian organisations has fully digitised its physical documentation, demonstrating a strong commitment to AI and data-driven transformation.

⦁ 35% of Indian organisations have defined AI strategies aligned with business goals, though only 31% have fully implemented them.

⦁ 57% of Indian respondents have digitised a significant portion of their physical documents, with 23% achieving full digitisation.

⦁ 100% of Indian organisations report efforts to govern and protect unstructured data, with 3S% making substantial progress in preparing high-quality data for AI applications— outpacing global counterparts like the US (2S%) and the UK (11%).

⦁ 32% of Indian respondents have extensively integrated their unstructured data with business-critical applications that use AI.

⦁ 51% of Indian respondents have extensively integrated generative AI across various operational areas, driving innovation and operational efficiency.

AI is fundamentally transforming enterprise operations. Advanced AI models, such as generative and multimodal AI, are accelerating this transformation by leveraging unstructured data— contracts, customer feedback, social media, images, and more.

These cutting-edge technologies reveal valuable patterns and insights that drive better decision- making and action. Beyond improving operational efficiency, AI adoption is fueling revenue growth, optimising costs, and fostering the development of innovative offerings.

These findings provide a snapshot of AI efforts already underway within Indian organisations, offering a roadmap for others to move forward. By leveraging these insights, organisations can develop their own AI strategies to adapt, capitalise on opportunities, and gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.