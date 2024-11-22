KOGO unveils World’s 1st AI Agent Store, empowers businesses to adopt AI with the blink of an eye

KOGO, a full stack AI company based in Bengaluru, is thrilled to unveil the world’s first-ever AI Store. This groundbreaking platform is set to revolutionise business operations across industries by offering 100’s of advanced AI agents, tools and plugins right from the start, with a goal to expand to be the world’s largest AI store in 2025.

Imagine an ‘app store’ dedicated to AI agents & tools, designed to empower businesses & developers of all sizes to effortlessly integrate AI into their workflows and existing products. KOGO’s AI store democratises access to AI, enabling organisations to enhance efficiency and drive growth at speed with minimal effort.

What makes this store truly exciting? KOGO AI invites developers to create and customise their own AI agents and sell their AI tools & custom workflows on its store, contributing to a vibrant ecosystem tailored to unique business challenges and driving AI adoption. This collaborative approach ensures a rich variety of solutions, making it easier for businesses to find the perfect AI fit.

“KOGO’s AI Store opens the door to the future of business innovation in India and the world” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO of KOGO. “With a diverse range of AI agents & ready to deploy tools along with the opportunity for developers to create custom AI agents and publish them on the store, we are empowering businesses to easily deploy AI to significantly enhance their operations, increase productivity, and ultimately drive growth.”

The KOGO AI Store offers a user-friendly interface that allows businesses to set up AI Agents within minutes. Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, the AI Store acts as a one-stop shop for businesses to explore, compare, and implement the most suitable AI solutions for their specific needs.

What’s in the KOGO AI Store?

The KOGO AI Store caters to diverse sectors, offering a wide array of specialised agents & tools that meet specific business needs. This one-of-a-kind ‘play store’ for AI Agents caters to a wide range of industries, including travel, healthcare, finance, retail, law, and more, enabling businesses to find the perfect solution for their specific requirements.

What makes KOGO’s AI Agent Store unique?

Ready-made Agent Templates: From appointment booking to anomaly detection and customer service, our agents cover a wide range of functions. No matter the task, KOGO’s store has an AI agent to automate it.

Easy to deploy: With an intuitive interface, businesses can launch AI agents in minutes. Simply connect your knowledge base, and you’re ready to go! All agents can be deployed as chat on websites and also on voice with just a few lines of code.

Seamless Integration & Deep Analytics: KOGO’s AI agents & tools integrate effortlessly with existing systems, eliminating the common barriers to adopting AI solutions. The platform also has deep analytics to track usage, consumption and analytics.

Build with KOGO OS: Taking it a step further, KOGO’s AI Agent Builder makes it easy for developers to build their own custom AI Agents. Readily-available code for various use cases ensures that developers can build and deploy AI Agents without sweating it.

Pay per use: KOGO Store comes with an easy-to-use, pay-as-you-go model, where you only pay for the usage of the agents and tools, and can recharge the wallet at any time.

“As the demand for AI continues to grow, KOGO’s AI Store stands as a testament to the company’s vision of a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into everyday business processes” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & CPO. “We’re committed to helping businesses realise true Human Potential with AI and enabling work-life balance.”