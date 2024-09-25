ASUS ushers in a new era of Intel powered Copilot+ computing solutions with their latest launches

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant today launched its new lineup of AI-enabled PCs powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) across its consumer and commercial portfolio. The next-generation ASUS Copilot+ PCs – Zenbook S 14, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI (Desktop), and ExpertBook P5405 – feature integrated NPU (Neural Processing Units) delivering up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operation Per Second). The new PCs are further enabled with on-device AI capabilities designed to significantly upgrade user experience, augment productivity and streamline creative workflows for users. The new launches will receive a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences, when available, with timing varying by device and region.

ASUS India as an innovative PC manufacturer offers cutting-edge sustainable technology with a diverse lineup that meets the evolving users’ need for durable and reliable solutions. The brand’s partnership and the strategic decision to incorporate the prowess of Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) is an endeavour to make computing more intuitive while retaining superior software performance across form factors.

The ultra-portable ultimate Zenbook S 14 is one of the most refined AI equipped laptops, blending exquisite design with power-packed performance. The latest laptop comes with a stunning OLED display and ergonomic designs featuring premium chassis made from exclusive Ceraluminum™ – a high-tech ceramic material, the laptop seamlessly integrates high-functionality, efficiency and a design factor. The Intel software solutions are also prevalent in the commercial-focused computing solutions by ASUS. The ExpertBook P5405 is an AI-powered computing for businesses. It features cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience. The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI offers desktop capability in a compact form factor, delivering advanced AI capabilities and unmatched performance for demanding applications. ASUS NUC 14 Pro shows a sleek design that is apt for office use or edge computing as it strikes a balance between portability and power.

Commenting on the launch of the Zenbook S 14, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI and ExpertBook P5405, Mr. Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India, said, “We at ASUS pride ourselves on being pioneers in bringing the latest technology and innovations in the country. Comprehending how AI will become a driving factor in laptop experience and align with our vision of ‘Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,’ I am elated to introduce our latest innovation that delivers optimum performance in exquisite designs. Our strategic decision to integrate Intel Core Ultra Processors in our latest offerings will ensure that our users experience best-in-class AI capabilities, promised to make functioning and interface more seamless and refined.”

” The Intel Core Ultra 200V series of processors is an incredible new product that raises the bar on AI PC experience. With this new family of processors, we are delivering incredible performance gains across traditional and AI computing, while being up to 40 percent more efficient, yielding incredibly competitive battery life. At Intel, we’re always in the pursuit of delivering the best possible user experiences and with Intel Core Ultra 200V series, we’re redefining the x86 paradigm,” added Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

This upcoming lineup of consumer and business PCs highlights ASUS’ commitment towards making high-performance, efficiency-driven and ergonomically designed devices. The Zenbook S 14 will be available for sale starting today and the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI will be available for sale from December 2024. The Zenbook S 14 starting at a price of INR 1,42,990 while the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI price will be confirmed closer to the release date. On the other hand, the ASUS ExpertBook P5404 will be available in India starting November 2024 through their extensive partner network, offering businesses a powerful, secure, and sustainable solution for their computing requirements.