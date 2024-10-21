Awfis partners with IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras to empower India’s next generation of startups

Awfis has partnered with the Entrepreneurship Cells (E-Cells) of Indias’ three leading institutions, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay & IIT Madras, for their flagship entrepreneurship events – UpStart 2024, Eureka 2024 and Elevate 2025 across tier 1 cities. Awfis is offering its mobility solutions to all three partners empowering the next generation of startups and reinforcing its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth across India. Awfis’ Mobility Solutions offer meetings rooms, day passes, virtual office and virtual office plus.

The company has developed its product offerings after understanding the critical role ready resources play in the early stages of a business. So, as part of this collaboration, Awfis will offer 100 hours of workspace credits to the winners (7 startups), 50 hours of workspace credits to the runners-up, and a 25% discount on its mobility solutions for startups associated with the E-Cells of the three institutions.

Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis Space Solutions, said “As a company born out of entrepreneurial spirit, Awfis is delighted to partner with prestigious educational institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of startups. By offering flexible workspace solutions that address all their business needs, we empower these startups to concentrate on key factors: innovation and success. We are uniquely positioned to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and believe that these initiatives offer budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas and transform them into successful business ventures, boosting the start-up ecosystem of India. We are excited and proud to be a part of their success journey.”

Through these collaborations, Awfis continues to enable entrepreneurs by providing them with convenient workspace solutions they need to thrive in today’s competitive business ecosystem. These partnerships mark a significant step in our mission to drive innovation and support India’s rapidly evolving entrepreneurial landscape.