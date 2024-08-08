Brother India launches 17 new printers to ease business workflow

Brother is proud to announce the launch of its new laser printer range designed to improve the productivity of SOHO, SMB & Corporate segments.

From compact to versatile printing devices catering to the needs of businesses, this powerful new range offers a solution to various work settings and demands with an array of efficiency-boosting features. With faster print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute, automatic 2-sided print, and a generous paper-tray capacity up to 250 sheets, users can print, scan & copy large quantities, efficiently and without interruption.

The newly launched Mono & Color Printers allow seamless integration with various devices and networks with support for Wireless and USB connectivity, along with the Brother Mobile Connect App. With the ability to send documents straight to a mobile, tablet, or desktop, the devices make document management more efficient for users.

From the initial setup to efficient print management, Brother has designed these printers with the end user in mind, simplifying the printing experience without compromising the performance & print quality.

The Toner Box Series is a cost-effective printing solution for SMBs looking for high-volume, good-quality printing. Its comes with 2600 pages yield in-box toner. Its cost-saving toner box technology reduces printing costs to 33 paise per page, making it the perfect printing partner. The series has 4 Multifunction Printers and 2 Single function printers.

The Mono Laser Printer Series has been designed to deliver ultimate, high-quality, cost-effective monochrome printing. This series offers high print speeds, and automatic duplex printing that reduces paper usage, with 3000-page in-box toner it reduces the hassle of refilling or changing the cartridge frequently, it also comes with a 5000-page supply toner which further reduces the cost/page. This series is suitable for SMBs, Large Corporates & Government with its high print volume capability. The series has 4 printers and 3 multifunction centres.

The next range is the Colour LED Printers & Multi-function printer series. The colour output of the printers deliver visually attractive documents perfect for marketing and other business document needs. These are designed to meet all colour printing needs with its compact size & quite operations. The printers deliver same print speeds in both Mono & Color & with its 2-Sided Printing saves paper. Additionally High cartridge yield reduces the per page cost. The series has 2 single-function printers and 2 Multifunction Printers.

“With these new single functions and multifunction printers, Brother International is offering cost effective printing solutions that boost business productivity without any compromise. We are happy to introduce a wide range of 17 printers to the Indian customer that cater to the ever changing need of having the best of printing technology at an affordable price. The Monochrome and Colour LED series also improves workflow by offering features like security function, wireless connectivity and mobile printing. We have ensured that customers get the optimal usage out of our printers,” says Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India

This new range will be available in the market through Brother India’s genuine retailers and channel partners across the country & even on e-commerce platforms to the customers.