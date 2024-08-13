Cloudflare announces winners of the Partner Awards for Asia Pacific

Cloudflare, Inc. announced the winners of the Partner Awards for Asia Pacific. The awards ceremony was held on August 7, 2024, during the inaugural Partner Summit held at the Hyatt Hotel in Sydney.

The following winners were announced:

Rising Star Award

The Missing Link Security Pty Ltd (Australia)

New Partner of the Year

Techdirect Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Growth Partner of the Year

NTT Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Most Valuable Partner of the Year

Omni Intelligent Services, Inc. (Taiwan)

Partner of the Year

Centcloud Technologies Limited (China)

Distributor of the Year

Dicker Data Limited (Australia)

Customer Win of the Year

Megazone Cloud Corporation (Korea)

Technical Excellence Award (Pre-Sales)

Airowire Networks Pvt Ltd (India)

Partner SE Champion of the Year

David Woon, Kordia Limited (New Zealand)

Services Delivery Partner of the Year

Master Concept (Hong Kong) Ltd. (HK)

Marketing Champion of the Year

Softdebut Co., Ltd (Thailand)

“We are thrilled to recognise our outstanding partners in the APAC region for their unwavering commitment and innovative solutions that have significantly contributed to our collective success. Their dedication to excellence and customer-centric approach has not only driven remarkable growth but also enhanced the core tenants of Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud: the security, performance, and reliability of the Internet for businesses and users across the region,” said Wendy Komadina, Vice President, Partner Sales, Asia Pacific.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. Cloudflare empowers organisations to make their employees, applications, and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost.