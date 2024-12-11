Commvault Showcases Cyber Resilience Leadership at 2nd Annual SHIFT GSI Partner Summit

Commvault, recently hosted its 2nd annual SHIFT GSI Partner Summit in W Goa, India. The two-day exclusive event witnessed an elite gathering of senior executives, thought leaders, and security experts from the world’s leading Global System Integrators, including Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Kyndryl, and Wipro.

This year’s summit, themed “The New World of Continuous Business” the colloquium offered an exclusive platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate on groundbreaking solutions, and conquer the ever-evolving challenges of cyber threats. From keynotes, guest speakers, and product presentations to panel discussions, GSI showcases, and OEM partner sessions, the summit saw some of the best minds in sports, tech, and more share their take on the power of resilience.

Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault, stated: “Our partnerships with GSIs are pivotal in advancing Commvault’s vision of cyber resilience that meets the demands of modern business. The SHIFT GSI Summit underscores our commitment to creating solutions that tackle our customers’ critical needs, empowering organisations to secure their data and maintain seamless business operations.”

Rampal Singh, SVP and Global Business Head, Hybrid Cloud Services at HCLTech, “HCLTech VaultNXT, powered by Commvault Cloud, combines smart technology, scalability and service to meet the needs of modern cloud-first businesses. This partnership boosts cyber resilience with Commvault’s expertise, setting a new standard in the industry. Together, HCLTech and Commvault are redefining cloud-based cyber resilience, helping businesses perform continuously, foster innovation and grow faster.”

“Modern enterprises require cyber resilience solutions purpose-built for cloud-first environments. Cognizant’s strategic partnership with Commvault addresses this critical need through integrated cyber resilience capabilities that protect enterprise data across multi-cloud ecosystems”, said Sriramkumar Kumaresan, global head of Cognizant’s Cloud, Infrastructure and Security practice. “The alliance combines Commvault’s advanced data protection platform with Cognizant’s security expertise in an effort to enable organisations to strengthen their resilience posture, ensure data integrity, and maintain business continuity. This collaboration aims to deliver enterprise-grade cyber resilience solutions we believe essential for today’s cloud-first digital operations.”

The summit concluded with an awards ceremony recognising exceptional contributions within the GSI ecosystem, followed by networking sessions against the scenic backdrop of Goa.