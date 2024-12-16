Delta IT Network Commissions Computer Lab at SS Jain Subodh Girls PG College, Jaipur

Delta IT Network (Delta ITN), has inaugurated a cutting-edge computer lab at SS Jain Subodh Girls PG College, Jaipur.

As part of its CSR initiative, the company has installed 120 Dell desktops, to empower women’s education and foster digital literacy. “We have supplied 120 desktops for the college’s computer lab for girls’ education—a social sector cause close to our heart,” said Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP Sales, Delta IT Network, during the announcement. “As a goodwill gesture, we provided the desktops at special discounted prices to this trust-run institution that specialises in education for women and children.”

SS Jain Subodh Girls PG College, Ram Bagh Circle, Jaipur, is part of Subodh Shiksha Samiti’s extensive network of educational institutions. Founded in 2004 with the motto “If you can dream it, you can do it,” the college has grown from 126 students to approximately 3,000 students today.

It offers premier graduate and post-graduate programs in Science, Commerce, Arts, and professional courses in Computer Applications and Business Administration, with a strong focus on AI.

Delta’s proven expertise in the education sector was instrumental in the institution’s decision to choose them. Delta looks forward to building a strong and lasting relationship in the future.

Discussing Delta ITN’s future plans, Yadav added, “We have started a meaningful relationship with the college and envision larger collaborations in the next fiscal year.

While the institution is supported by the Jain community, our focus remains on leveraging technology to enhance their educational offerings.”

The initiative was enabled through leading technology provider Dell. Mr. Anith Kumar, Strategic Account Manager, Dell Technologies, remarked, “We provided our compute products at special prices to support an institution dedicated to women empowerment.”

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, CMD, Iris Global Services, stated, “We are proud to assist Delta IT Network with logistics and financial support for this meaningful project. Projects like the AI Lab for Galgotias and EMS production line expansion for Syrma SGS demonstrate our commitment to fostering impactful solutions. Supporting Subodh College is another step in this direction.”

Delta ITN’s efforts in the education sector reflect its dedication to empowering the next generation through advanced technology. The company recently delivered AI-driven assets worth ₹12 crore to institutions like Galgotias University and secured an additional ₹5 crore order for new machines, with plans for further upgrades.

Mr. Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network, highlighted, “Our partnerships with industry leaders like Dell and HP are driving significant progress in education technology. We are now focused on achieving a ₹60 crore footprint in the EduTech vertical by FY 2024-25.”

With over four decades of experience, Delta IT Network is a trusted provider of solutions across sectors like Pharma, Automobile, and Education. Recognised under the Make in India initiative, the company’s “DeltaView” EduTech innovation exemplifies its commitment to advancing technology for societal benefit.