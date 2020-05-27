Experian India partners with Redington to further strengthen its decisioning & analytics solutions for the BFSI industry

Read Article

Experian, one of India’s leading data, analytics and decisioning companies today announced a partnership with Redington, the largest IT software and products distributor in India. This collaboration will further boost Experian’s commitment to help the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry with innovative analytics and technology solutions to enable smarter and faster lending decisions.

As part of this partnership, Redington will distribute Experian’s PowerCurveTM suite of products in India to a wider range of customers through their 15000-strong partner network. Experian’s PowerCurveTM solutions help clients acquire customers, automate processing and decisioning, increase revenue, and reduce acquisition costs and risks. Experian India will combine its expertise in decisioning and analytics and leverage Redington’s distribution network to enable a seamless flow of products and services to the BFSI industry including fraud detection, identity verification and prudent decision making for their customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India said, “Financial institutions that have well-structured risk management frameworks are most likely to weather the weakness in market sentiment and demand created as a result of Covid-19. We believe that these financial institutions will focus their investment towards analytics, fraud detection, digital customer acquisition, customer management strategies and build efficient collection processes. We have built smart solutions across all these key focus areas; to effectively assist such institutions in navigating the current times. We believe that Experian’s solutions along with Redington’s proven channel partner will provide the necessary impetus to aid the industry in these challenging times.”

R. Venkatesh, Executive Vice President, Redington, said, “At Redington, it is our endeavour to provide best-in-class solutions to our customers. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to represent Experian. Our association with Experian has come at a time that is critical for the BFSI industry. There is a lot riding on this sector and Experian’s solutions will allow them to make informed decisions.

Experian’s analytics and data driven solutions leverage proprietary algorithms and tools to generate intelligent and actionable insights, making it easier to understand customers and their needs. The end-to end-solutions enable the user to automate customer acquisition, improve persistency, help to upsell and prevent frauds with smarter claim management. We are looking forward to this association to be a long and fruitful one.”

