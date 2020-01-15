GajShield appoints two new sub-distributors for deeper market penetration in South India

GajShield Infotech, a leading provider of network, cloud and data security solutions, today announces the appointment of Ameya Networks for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai and Vasita Software Solutions for Rest of Tamil Nadu and Kerala region as its sub-distributors. The strategic alliance aims to add strength to GajShield’s present distribution model through strong partner network of Ameya Networks and Vasita Software Solutions across the Southern region.

Bridging the brand closer to the customers, GajShield enables network security solutions with its latest tie ups in South India.

With this move, GajShield apart from the established national distribution and strategic sub-distributors in various other regions brings strong focus to regional distributors and last mile retail in Southern India. The South Indian market segment shows lots of promise for growth. In addition to the new association, this will help the brand to serve the businesses & enterprises in a better and more efficient way, increasing its overall reach, accelerating and adding to its current market spread. The recent appointment of strategic distributors will help GajShield scale its current operations with much more efficiency across the Southern Indian region.

Commenting on the appointment, Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield apprised, “As a leading Indian Brand in the Firewall space, GajShield is always committed to offer comprehensive solutions to its consumers which is the key component of the brand’s business philosophy. Ameya Networks and Vasita has one of the strongest reach and distribution network across their region of operation for IT products. Their partner relationship & network is extensive, which shall help us leverage the local level connect. We strongly feel that our association would be the best mutually beneficial business relationship for all of us. South being the centre of technical expertise in India, holds a huge potential for exponential growth and in near future will unleash some great business opportunities with increased adoption of network security solutions. Hence it is essential for us to expand businesses with strong regional presence.”

Ramakrishana GV – Ameya Networks says, “GajShield is one of the best network security solutions brands with features like Data Leak Prevention and SD-Wan that addresses the challenges of the present day. Along with our robust distribution network, this association is going to extend the network security solutions to the business community for a secured organizational network infrastructure.”

Rajesh Rajendran – Vasita Software Solutions said, “We believe GajShield’s Contextual Sensitive Data Leak Prevention Solution provides much need ammunition to our customers in securing their data and gaining visibility on various gateways. The default SD-WAN feature helps organizations with multi branch architecture to perfectly blend ROI with security. We look forward to this business relation and are delighted to be a part of GajShield’s expanding team.”