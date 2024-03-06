Haltdos inks distribution agreement with Iris Global

The NCR based Make In India Cyber Security enterprise Haltdos.Com Pvt Ltd

has signed a distribution agreement with Iris Global Services, India’s Premier IT Distributor for marketing its Cyber Security products, Anti DDos, Load Balancers, Gateways, Firewall and Cloud Solutions.

Haltdos.Com founded in 2015 to combat real-time security threats and mitigating attacks on IT infrastructure. Haltdos aims to provide security from cyber attacks and provide help to constantly struggling IT security teams in getting the right tool with adequate expertise for securing their infrastructure.

Haltdos team is inspired to create intelligent security products, backed with professional services that help organisations to better fortify against cyber attacks.

Haltdos have offices in the US, Singapore and one coming up at Switzerland.

Their product comes as a hardware appliance as well as SAS based service.

Their products are up and running across 50 countries.

Speaking to newsman Mr Anshul Saxena CEO Haltos said “Iris shall be

distributing our products through its Channel Partners and National Distribution Network. We wish to reach the Western and Southern part of the country with the help of Iris Global’s wide pan India presence”

Iris Global, has offices in 24 cities pan India, it delivers to over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

As the Distributor of Choice aiding most global brands in IT Compute Hardware, Security, Telecom and Mobility products Iris has received several awards being the “Most Preferred and The Most Popular IT Distributor House ”

for their initiatives.

Neena Vats, VP Iris Global said “As a responsible distributor Iris Global provides rightful IT solutions to partners for deploying in their infrastructures for end customers. Haltdos new age Cyber Security products are globally proven, they are sure to interest our partners and channel community for using them to provide solution for upcoming IT infrastructures in India”

Saxena said “We are also looking to expand in the segment of Large Enterprises, Govt Data centres, MSE and MSME where most cyber security challenges will come. With the experience that Iris brings to the table – it will help us in capturing this segment “

He said “ the company is expecting to close the present fiscal around Rs 32 crore in revenue thru both products and software services. With Iris Global help we are looking forward to expand our presence in the West and Southern parts of India with partners and end customers.”

OEMs Partners & Business Associates feel comfortable dealing with Iris for their impeccable personal touch, transparent service & quick response. Their work ethics and practices are very encouraging.

“We are delighted to be associated with Haltdos. They are a Make In India IT Security company known for reliable and secure deployments. We find Anshul a young technocrat who will go a long way in making IT infrastructures secured.” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD, Iris Global Services.

Iris helps Partners and Customers by providing them with cutting edge IT solutions which make business operations run better and more efficiently.

While being a distributing company at heart, Iris is continuously working & delivering new age technology-based solutions.

“With Iris’s network coming to play, we eye Haltdos revenue rise to a whopping

Rs 82 crore in coming 3 yrs” Saxena concluded.