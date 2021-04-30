InterviewVector(IV) raises seed funding from marquee investors

Read Article

InterviewVector (IV), an Interview-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for on-demand technical interviewing panels has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Titan Capital and saw participation from First Cheque, Haresh Chawla, Vijay Aggarwal, Varun Alagh and others.

The funds will be used to double down on building tech capabilities on the platform and investing in hiring across technology and business roles to establish a deeper foothold across India.

Sachin Mittal, Founder and CEO, InterviewVector said, “We feel privileged to have been backed by top leaders of the industry who have shown immense trust in us and InterviewVector. With the support of industry veterans, we feel that we can take the venture to new heights. The funds received shall be used to strengthen our team and build the technology capabilities and serve our customers in a better way.”

Kushal Bhagia, CEO, First Cheque said “InterviewVector is uniquely positioned to address a painful problem in the market. Hiring engineers without having to spend hours on shortlisting and interviewing quality candidates. InterviewVector is disrupting the entire hiring process and we are confident it will emerge as a winner in this space.”

Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, “We can clearly see tech teams of almost all companies wasting their precious time in filtering CVs and short listing candidates for final round interview. Interviewvector is solving this by creating a pool of tech experts doing this filtration for these tech companies at a minimal cost and saving time of tech teams who are generally very busy in building innovative products and always overburdened. Founders and brothers too, Aashish and Sachin are perfectly positioned to solve this in the coming years. We at Titan are very proud of this investment.”

