Introducing ESET HOME Security Ultimate: AI-enhanced protection for today’s digital homes

ESET is pleased to announce the launch of ESET HOME Security Ultimate, the most advanced subscription tier in the comprehensive cybersecurity solution ESET HOME Security, offering cutting-edge features to home users. This includes advanced VPN capabilities and enhanced browser privacy and security.

The ESET HOME Security ecosystem includes the subscription tiers ESET HOME Security Essential, ESET HOME Security Premium, and now ESET HOME Security Ultimate. This security suite provides state-of-the-art defence against a multitude of cyber threats on all major operating systems – Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

ESET HOME Security Essential provides entry-level protection with endpoint security, real-time protection, Safe Banking, and Safe Browsing features, and Network Inspector for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring network security. It includes browser extensions for enhanced privacy and a Browser Cleanup tool. The Premium tier adds a Password Manager, Secure Data encryption for files and media, and ESET LiveGuard for cloud-based defence against novel threats, offering a complete solution for data privacy and security.

The all-new ESET HOME Security Ultimate offers all these features and introduces a brand-new feature: VPN. This feature is also complemented by the browser extension functionality (Browser Privacy & Security), to ensure that the user’s browsing is protected. Additionally, Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures to the browsers on Windows. Website Settings Review allows users to easily review and change permissions granted to websites.

“We are excited to introduce ESET HOME Security Ultimate, our most advanced AI-based cybersecurity solution for consumers to date. This product is designed to protect the modern household using artificial intelligence, human insight, and cloud technology. With the addition of our new VPN feature, we are deepening our commitment to offering comprehensive protection and significantly enhancing user privacy. This ensures safe and unrestricted digital experiences while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and online security,” said Parvinder Walia, ESET President for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Enhancing online security

ESET’s new VPN feature offers users a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection guaranteeing protection while using public Wi-Fi, and enforcing a strict no-logs policy to make it more difficult to track. It encrypts users’ online activities and enables unlimited bandwidth access to geo-restricted content, including unrestricted and private access to websites in more than 60 countries worldwide. Thanks to this feature, users can securely access their home countries’ TV shows and movies while traveling or enjoy their favorite streaming services from around the world. Even more, features are available on the VPN service running on desktop, including DNS leak protection, MAC spoofing, firewall, and split tunneling. By adding a VPN on iOS, ESET is strengthening its presence on this platform, where Password Manager and ESET HOME are already established.