iValue becomes a Cohesity Preferred Distributor 

iValue InfoSolutions, India’s premium technology aggregator, today announced it’s a distributor for Cohesity, a leader in modern data management solutions. As part of the new relationship iValue will distribute Cohesity solutions throughout India via a network of accredited reseller partners.

Through this collaboration, iValue is bringing to market solutions from Cohesity that will empower organizations to radically simplify data management, derive more value from data, and eliminate mass data fragmentation by consolidating data and infrastructure silos onto a single, easy-to-manage software-defined platform.

Cohesity has been named a Leader by numerous analyst firms and continues to receive accolades from customers across an array of company-size segments, deployment regions, and industries.

“Data is the key to all locked doors. But with fragmented / unorganized data, its value diminishes, and the data proves to be worthless. iValue understands the value of data and how organizations can make use of data management solutions to better their prospects and stay ahead of the competition. Without a proper data management solution, enterprises tend to have a negative impact like poor customer service and security and compliance exposure. As data is no longer restricted and is distributed across DCs, internal servers, cloud, IoT devices, etc., Cohesity has reimagined the requirement by coming up with a modern multicloud data management solution. iValue wants to help its customers optimize the power of data using Cohesity’s innovative offerings,” said Subodh Anchan, Vice President – Vendor Alliance at iValue InfoSolutions.

“We are delighted to recognize iValue as a preferred distributor for Cohesity,” said Les Mansour, Senior Director – Channels, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cohesity. “We share a common goal of providing the latest technology solutions and innovations which enable enterprises to easily manage, optimize, and protect their digital assets. We believe this relationship is a win-win for partners and customers in the region.”

