Kaspersky and Manipal Institute of Technology Sign MoU to Promote Cybersecurity Education and Skillsets

Kaspersky, a leading global cybersecurity company, and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru, one of the top private engineering education institutes in India, have signed an MoU to jointly promote and advance education and training in the field of cybersecurity.

Kaspersky and MIT in Bengaluru have recently signed an agreement aimed at building a strong foundation in cybersecurity among the next generation of talent coming out of the university. The MoU was signed by Kaspersky’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Adrian Hia and Dr Giridhar P. Kini, Registrar at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Through the MoU, the two entities will work together to create an educational environment conducive to the development of a wide range of cybersecurity-related competencies among the university students, in efforts to produce highly skilled and employment-ready cybersecurity professionals for the industry.

Kaspersky will work with MIT-MAHE to create an effective system that beckons young talents for the training and development of the next generation of security professionals through knowledge exchange, expertise sharing and development of cybersecurity course modules. This initiative is expected to increase and strengthen the talent pool for the growing cybersecurity industry in India.

“As the cybersecurity market in India expands, there is a growing need for qualified and highly skilled cybersecurity professionals. Our collaboration with MIT-MAHE will help enhance cybersecurity education in India. We look forward to working together to improve the training quality of the MIT-MAHE graduates and boosting their employability in the market. We will also provide professional training to the teaching staff, supporting MIT with the right teaching tools and materials on cybersecurity, as well as raising awareness about the importance of cybersecurity among the next generations of students and professionals,” said Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Dr Iven Jose, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE-Bengaluru Campus said, “This MoU with Kaspersky represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing cybersecurity education and research. By collaborating with one of the leading global cybersecurity companies, we are providing our students and faculty with access to cutting-edge technology and expertise that will not only enhance our academic offerings but also contribute to the broader effort of securing digital landscapes globally.”

The partnership, which further expands MAHE’s educational and scientific activities at the institute with new training and courses and programmes, is part of Kaspersky’s Academy Alliance programme that underlines the global security company’s commitment to developing cybersecurity skills and knowledge worldwide by partnering with the leading higher education institution globally.

Kaspersky Academy Alliance is an all-inclusive solution intended to help universities train cybersecurity specialists to prepare them for today’s ever-changing cybersecurity challenges. Through this alliance, Kaspersky aims to integrate the company’s renowned cybersecurity expertise and Kaspersky’s latest technologies into teaching, knowledge and expertise development with the universities.