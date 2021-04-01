Knowledge Lens announces Strategic Alliance with Geovale Services for Digital Transformation

Read Article

Bengaluru-based technology trendsetter Knowledge Lens today announced its strategic partnership with Geovale Services, India to provide Digital Transformation solutions for Mining, River & Water Management, and Monitoring industries. The partnership is expected to deliver quality solutions and value to the Mining industry and its various stakeholders by providing an end-end solution leveraging technology starting from mineral exploration to the final dispatch of ores to customers.

Commenting on this strategic alliance and industry outlook, Sudheesh Narayanan, Founder & CEO said, “Automation is the key to realize mining industry’s true potential towards growth of the industry and its contribution to GDP growth in a post-COVID world. With Geovale Services’ strong domain & consulting expertise and our rich expertise in the niche technology space of AI, Big Data & IoT services, we are well positioned to enhance the self-reliance for mineral-based industries in India.” He further added, “Through our digital transformation solutions, we’re not only supporting Geovale Services to provide enhanced value to its customers, but also actively supporting the industry to reap the benefits of enhanced productivity, lower cost of operation, environment conservation and much more.”

Biplob Chatterjee, CEO & Director (Consulting) at Geovale Services says, “The mining industry has lagged in adoption of digital transformation, a much-needed tool to give a fillip to its productivity and sustainability in order to meet future demand for commodities. Through the partnership, we will build an innovative and customized integrated digital platform for all mining stakeholders right from the operator level to mine management.”

With Indian Government’s increasing focus to reform the mining sector, it is evident that this sector is key to India’s growth ambition of achieving a USD 5 Trillion economy. Growth of the Indian metals and mining industry has been historically driven by domestic consumption, however, in order to realize the full potential of mining, the sector has to undergo disruptive innovations. Digital disruption has ample opportunities for players in the mining sector to innovate, address specific challenges, enhance productivity, and increase performance.

