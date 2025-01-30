Kore.ai unveils AI for process: Transforming enterprise business workflows with Agentic AI

Kore.ai announced AI for Process, a no-code platform that fundamentally transforms how enterprises automate and optimise knowledge-intensive operations. AI for Process empowers enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, and manage custom AI agents or Agentic Apps at scale that can understand context, make complex decisions, and orchestrate sophisticated Agentic workflows. The platform’s agnostic approach to cloud and AI models, customisable tools, and seamless integration with diverse systems enable organisations to quickly and securely optimise enterprise processes.

Overcoming traditional process automation limitations

Studies reveal that traditional process automation struggles in decision-making and scaling. AI for Process overcomes these limitations while unlocking new possibilities for enterprise operations, driving a fundamental shift from rules-based process automation to intelligent process orchestration.

AI for Process introduces a proprietary Agentic RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), which seamlessly integrates advanced retrieval with intelligent agent orchestration, resulting in unmatched accuracy and contextual understanding. It can understand, reason, and adapt, significantly reducing the need for human intervention while maintaining control over data security and compliance, processes, and outcomes.

Unleashing untapped automation opportunities



By 2028, Gartner predicts agentic AI will be included in 33% of enterprise software applications. AI for Process opens an entirely new automation class with futuristic capabilities:

Intelligent agent framework & orchestration: AI for Process includes specialised agents designed for specific functions. The Orchestrator Agent coordinates workflows while Reasoning Agents handle complex decision-making. Task Agents automate workflows, Knowledge Agents process enterprise information, and API Agents manage system integrations.

– The platform’s sophisticated Agent Evaluation Framework comprehensively assesses agents, evaluates execution plans, tracks milestone achievements, analyses decision trajectories, conducts minefield evaluations to identify potential risks, and validates tool usage patterns.

No-code development environment: The platform offers a no-code environment with a visual workflow designer, 65+ pre-built prompt templates, and drag-and-drop integration. It also features testing, validation, version control, and deployment management tools for easy workflow creation and updates.

Enterprise integration hub: AI for Process offers seamless integration with commercial or open-source LLMs and major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), ensuring no vendor lock-in. The platform includes pre-built connectors for enterprise data sources and APIs, along with real-time data synchronisation to maintain a consistent, up-to-date flow of information across systems.

Human-in-the-loop: The built-in Human-in-the-Loop feature seamlessly integrates human touchpoints within automated workflows, enabling asynchronous human actions, approvals, and form inputs as natural steps in process completion.

Security and governance: The platform ensures security with data anonymisation, protection against prompt injection attacks, custom content filters, and audit trails. Centralised governance controls help manage role-based access to data while AI guardrails and compliance protect against risks in highly regulated industries.



“Traditional enterprise process automation was limited by rigid, rule-based systems lacking any autonomy,” said Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder of Kore.ai. “With the advent of advanced AI models capable of evaluation and reasoning, we’re ushering in a new era where intelligent AI agents can independently manage business processes, reducing over-reliance on human support. AI for Process enables enterprises to design scalable, reliable Agentic Apps that redefine efficiency while elevating humans into more strategic, supervisory roles.”

Business outcomes that matter

AI for Process is delivering transformative automation efficiencies for customers, achieving 40-60% faster processing, 35-45% operational cost savings, and about 60% reduction in human review dependency. Early use cases span customer support, loan application and KYC processing, support ticket analysis, automated knowledge creation, contract analysis, lead processing, proposal generation, and more.

A leading North American healthcare provider realised a 30-second reduction in average handle time (AHT) and a 90% improvement in call wrap accuracy. These advancements enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, highlighting the agentic platform’s ability to transform knowledge-intensive processes and improve business outcomes.

“The future of enterprise operations lies in AI agents collaborating to manage and optimise processes under human supervision,” said Prasanna Arikala, CTO and Head of Products of Kore.ai. “These agents will operate autonomously, seamlessly discovering and working with each other. Achieving this vision requires a robust AI agent platform integrating autonomous agents, advanced knowledge retrieval, and intelligent orchestration. With AI for Process, we’re delivering these future-ready capabilities today.”