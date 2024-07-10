KPMG in India joins SAP PartnerEdge program to help clients further advance business transformation and accelerate value

KPMG in India announced that it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program, combining its industry-specific, business-centric approach with the power of SAP’s market-leading technology to help clients fast-track their digital transformation journeys with the aim of becoming future-ready businesses.

As organisations continuously strive to transform and the demand for cloud-enabled technology solutions steadily increases, KPMG in India provides business-led, tech-enabled services to help organisations modernise and drive future success. The KPMG digital transformation suite of solutions and services provides access to leading practice operating models pre-configured on SAP, along with human-led leading practice implementation. KPMG in India’s professionals are helping clients accelerate business transformation, enable generative AI adoption, and enhance transparency on ESG to help organizations become agile, data-driven, and resilient businesses.

The SAP® PartnerEdge® program enables members to leverage the power of the SAP ecosystem and gain access to a wide range of enablement tools and support to facilitate building quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India, said: “Businesses are increasingly digitising and building more efficient business models to achieve growth and maintain sustainability. In this dynamic digital landscape, KPMG in India continues to focus on enhancing value for its clients and help them boost their businesses. This collaboration with SAP represents a significant step forward in empowering Indian businesses to navigate the digital revolution. Together, with our industry expertise and SAP’s innovative and cutting-edge solutions, we will enable organisations to achieve operational excellence, unlock new growth opportunities, and become future proof.”

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head – Clients & Markets, KPMG in India said, “In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, adoption of advanced and intelligent digital transformation services is imperative. We, at KPMG in India, have always worked with customer preferences in mind and I am confident that this business-centered approach to SAP technology transformation will help Indian organisations grow and increase their agility, enhance stability and ensure resilience.”

With more than 6,000 SAP-specialised consultants across the KPMG global network, KPMG’s member firms are helping clients increase capabilities, drive sustainable growth, and open up broader cloud-enabled opportunities.

Accelerating business transformation – The KPMG digital transformation suite, called ‘Connected. Powered. Trusted.’, includes KPMG Powered Enterprise, an outcome-driven, functional transformation services which aims to drive rapid transformation and efficient time-to-value for clients. KPMG Powered Enterprise enabled by SAP is rooted in KPMG in India’s professionals’ extensive knowledge of the SAP technology landscape and experience managing S/4HANA implementations for clients. KPMG Powered Enterprise takes a holistic approach which considers the various aspects and impacts of functional transformation to help organisations become more responsive, resilient, and competitive.

Enabling increased transparency on ESG – By combining our professionals’ business-first approach and sustainability tracking tools running on SAP software, KPMG in India’s specialists are helping clients embed sustainability data into core business processes to generate actions from insight into ESG data. This includes helping to improve forecasting and planning, as well as data management, which aims to increase efficiencies with ESG reporting and improve balanced decision making.

Tapping into the revolutionary power of SAP Business AI – KPMG in India’s professionals are helping to build AI into clients’ core business processes — connecting finance, supply chain, procurement, sales, marketing, human resources, and IT. Our specialists combine experience gained from many functional transformations and AI initiatives with in-depth knowledge and experience in SAP technologies.

Manish Prasad, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, added, “The announcement with KPMG in India is an important step towards delivering unparalleled value to our customers by combining KPMG in India’s industry expertise with SAP’s innovative technology solutions. Together, we aim to drive India’s digital transformation and empower businesses by influencing innovation powered by business AI, green technology, and insight-driven data. We look forward to an association that will enhance our ecosystem’s capabilities and support sustainable growth across industries.”

KPMG in India’s cloud-first strategy, industry-specific investments, and integrated multi-disciplinary capabilities, combined with in-depth experience in achieving measurable results with SAP cloud solutions, enables KPMG in India’s specialists to offer clients improved speed to value and help transform modern digital businesses.